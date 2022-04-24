It’s Ivanie Blondin Day in the city of Ottawa, as the capital celebrates the two-time medalist at the Winter Games in Beijing.

The public is invited to attend a free barbecue at the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex on Youville Drive. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Blondin won a gold and a silver medal at the February Winter Games in Beijing.

The Ottawa-native won a gold in the team pursuit with Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais. Blondin won a silver medal in the mass start long-track speedskating event.

Coun. Katherine Kitts and other east end councillors will congratulate Blondin on her achievements and proclaim today Ivanie Blondin Day in Ottawa.

Blondin and Weidemann both skated with the Gloucester Concordes.