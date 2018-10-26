

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It’s time to roll up your sleeve and get the flu shot.

Ottawa Public Health will host its first immunization clinic on Saturday at All Saints Catholic High School in Kanata. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone aged six months and older who lives, works or attends school in Ottawa is eligible to receive the free flu shot.

Community clinics will be held throughout November, and local hospitals will also host flu clinics.

Special clinics will be held for children under 5 years old and their families. Families can call Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to book an appointment for the under 5 clinics.

Ottawa Public Health says you can also get the flu shot at your doctor’s office, health clinics and pharmacies across Ottawa.