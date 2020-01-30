OTTAWA -- Several residents from across Ontario, including Ottawa and Smiths Falls, and one in Gatineau, are facing charges in connection to a major drug trafficking investigation.

On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police unveiled details of Project Daytona. OPP say the nine-month investigation targeted high-level members linked to Traditional Organized Crime, Ottawa-based organized crime groups and other previously known crime groups, who distributed drugs to mid-level dealers and street gangs.

"To be able to put all these targets together, and drugs in this quality and quantity, is unprecedented," said Detective Inspector Peter Donnelly.

"It's the most pure cocaine I've ever seen."

"These are individuals who would have provided drugs to street gangs, outlaw motorcycle gangs as well as organized crime groups in all the communities," said Supt. Bryan MacKillop, the director of the OPP's organized crime enforcement bureau.

"They are key facilitators, but there will be a significant impact by removing them from the streets."

The 12 accused are not connected according to @OPP_News - but they do have something in common “drug trafficking and complete and utter disregard for community” #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/Uzui5X3mZv — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) January 30, 2020

During the investigation, OPP seized a massive amount of drugs, including 8.5 kg of cocaine, 9 kg of methamphetamine, 4 kg of ecstasy, more than 100 pounds of cannabis and 8.5 kg of cannabis concentrates. Police also seized $30,000 in Canadian currency.

Donnelly says the drugs seized is in some of the purest and rarest forms ever seen.

Massive and complex drug investigation by @OPP_News results in 81 charges laid on 12 accused, and the confiscation of 4 kg. ecstasy, 8.5 kg. cocaine, 8.5 kg. cannabis, 9 kg. meth and $30 thousand bucks. @ctvottawa #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/SfzK7fl0F2 — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) January 30, 2020

MacKillop says the nine-month investigation was a complex operation with the goal to cut off the supply at the top level.

"Amazing work done by our investigators" said MacKillop.

"We've destabalized the market and we're looking all over the province for you and we'll come and get you."

OPP say twelve people have been charged with 81 offences. Ten of the accused is from the Ottawa area and nearby eastern Ontario.

Abdallah Abdelrazzaq, 30 of Gatineau is facing:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 – Sect. 354 (1)(a) CC X6 • Traffic in Schedule 1 Substance (Cocaine) – CDSA 5(1) X6

Viken Dokmajian, 42, of Ottawa is facing:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 – Sect. 354 (1)(a) CC X2 • Traffic in Schedule 1 Substance (Cocaine) – CDSA 5(1) X6

Brett Hall, 38, of Smiths Falls, is facing:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 – Sect. 354 (1)(a) CC • Traffic in Schedule 1 Substance (Cocaine) – CDSA 5(1)

Mark Miller, 34, of Carleton Place, is facing:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 – Sect. 354 (1)(a) CC X3 • Traffic in Schedule 1 Substance (Cocaine) – CDSA 5(1) X3

The investigation continues.