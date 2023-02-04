It's the coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years but it will get warmer

Ottawa is experiencing its coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years.

The temperature at 6 a.m. at was -32.2 C, according to environment Canada, the coldest it has been since 1923, when a temperature of -36.1 C was recorded.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect. Environment Canada says wind chill values near -40 should continue for a few more hours Saturday morning.

"Temperatures will moderate later this morning bringing an end to the extreme cold wind chills," the weather agency says.

Despite the bone-chilling cold, warmer days are ahead. The weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of -14 C Saturday (which is typically the average low for this time of year) with a good chance of light snow in the afternoon.

The polar vortex should recede overnight as the temperature rises to -7 C by Sunday morning. Sunday's high is a relatively tropical 1 C, with about 2 to 4 cm of snow in the forecast.

Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of -6 C, and then clouds and snow return Tuesday with a high of 3 C. Wednesday could see a bit of sun and a high around 0.

WINTERLUDE EVENTS TO RESUME

Winterlude's outdoor winter attractions will open to the public Saturday, after the extreme cold weather cancelled all outdoor activities on the opening day of the winter festival in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Events are expected to be delayed.

TIPS TO PREVENT FROSTBITE

The extreme cold means exposed skin can freeze within minutes and frostbite is a very real risk.

Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to prevent frostbite during the extreme cold temperatures.