It's the coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years but it will get warmer
Ottawa is experiencing its coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years.
The temperature at 6 a.m. at was -32.2 C, according to environment Canada, the coldest it has been since 1923, when a temperature of -36.1 C was recorded.
An extreme cold warning remains in effect. Environment Canada says wind chill values near -40 should continue for a few more hours Saturday morning.
"Temperatures will moderate later this morning bringing an end to the extreme cold wind chills," the weather agency says.
Despite the bone-chilling cold, warmer days are ahead. The weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of -14 C Saturday (which is typically the average low for this time of year) with a good chance of light snow in the afternoon.
The polar vortex should recede overnight as the temperature rises to -7 C by Sunday morning. Sunday's high is a relatively tropical 1 C, with about 2 to 4 cm of snow in the forecast.
Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of -6 C, and then clouds and snow return Tuesday with a high of 3 C. Wednesday could see a bit of sun and a high around 0.
WINTERLUDE EVENTS TO RESUME
Winterlude's outdoor winter attractions will open to the public Saturday, after the extreme cold weather cancelled all outdoor activities on the opening day of the winter festival in Ottawa and Gatineau.
Events are expected to be delayed.
TIPS TO PREVENT FROSTBITE
The extreme cold means exposed skin can freeze within minutes and frostbite is a very real risk.
Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to prevent frostbite during the extreme cold temperatures.
- Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors.
- Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.
- Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.
- Wear a hat.
- Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks.
- Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks.
- Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots.
- Avoid drinking alcohol.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in 2022
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Winterlude's outdoor activities resume today after an extremely cold start to the festival
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada tracked suspected Chinese spy balloon over Canadian airspace since last weekend: sources
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was found floating over sensitive military sites in the western United States had been tracked by Canada's government since last weekend as it passed through Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Oldest preserved vertebrate brain found in 319-million-year-old fish fossil
The oldest preserved vertebrate brain has been found in a 319-million-year-old fossilized fish skull that was removed from an English coal mine over a century ago.
Former NHL-er Ted Nolan among Indigenous players honoured in new hockey card series
It took 40 years, but former NHL player and coach Ted Nolan is now one of eight Indigenous ex-NHL-ers being honoured hockey trading cards as a part of Upper Deck's First Peoples Rookie Card series.
B.C. man who was mistaken for target, shot by police in 2013 has lawsuit dismissed
A B.C. man who was mistaken for the target in a police takedown and shot by an officer in 2013 has had his lawsuit alleging negligence dismissed.
Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks: Detroit police
Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday.
Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took US$4M for her death
For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man -- but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over US$4 million from his housekeeper's relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes.
Japanese prime minister's aide leaving over LGBTQ2S+ remarks
A senior aide to Japan's prime minister is being dismissed after making discriminatory remarks about LGBTQ2S+ people.
Jury: Musk didn't defraud investors with 2018 Tesla tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn't deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla.
Stars disappearing before our eyes faster than ever: report
A new research from a citizen science program suggests that stars are disappearing before our eyes at an 'astonishing rate.'
Atlantic
-
Blizzard warning and snow squall watches issued as bitter cold arrives in Maritimes
Temperatures are plummeting across the Maritimes as a blast of Arctic air moves into the region.
-
Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injured
A seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
-
Potential winner of $31 million Lotto Max Draw comes forward: Atlantic Lottery
Atlantic Lottery says it has been contacted by a player who believes they have the winning ticket to this week's $31 million Lotto Max Draw.
Toronto
-
Speed cameras clocked a car driving 70 km/h over the limit. Here's how the owner fought the ticket and won
After being charged with speeding by a city-operated photo radar device, a Toronto family was able to successfully fight the charge in court largely due to one small detail.
-
'It's not bouncing back:' Workers continue to return to downtown Toronto but recovery lags behind some cities
Torontonians appear to be returning downtown in greater numbers but the pace of the city’s economic recovery still lags behind many other North American cities, a new study suggests.
-
Police identify man wanted for manslaughter charge in death of former CBC journalist
The death of a longtime CBC journalist who was shoved to the ground in Toronto has now been classified as a homicide and police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case.
Montreal
-
Extreme cold temperatures across Quebec, East Coast expected to linger until Sunday
Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather. Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.
-
Opening of Quebec Winter Carnival sites postponed again, to 2 p.m.
The opening of the Quebec Winter Carnival sites has been postponed again, this time to 2 p.m. on Saturday, due to the extreme cold.
-
Montreal billionaire steps down from Future Electronics after allegations involving teenage girls
A reclusive billionaire who headed a Montreal tech company is stepping down one day after Radio-Canada/CBC published a report that alleged he paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade.
Northern Ontario
-
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
-
Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto due to 'extreme winter weather'
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
London
-
Grim discovery prompts 'active police investigation' in Woodstock
The public is being asked to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday afternoon due to an “active police investigation” following a grim discovery made by police.
-
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and school bus operations in the region, and multiple area roads and highways have been closed by OPP due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
Other infill developments face neighbourhood opposition — this one is welcomed
Mounting resistance to infill development in neighbourhoods is testing city council’s commitment to The London Plan’s intensification targets. However, one prominent project is bucking the trend.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police share unreleased image of missing woman in renewed call for answers
Winnipeg police released a new image of a 31-year-old woman who has been missing since early last year on Friday in the hope it may generate new information on her whereabouts.
-
'A big blow to everyone': Fire destroys Winkler shop
A fire destroyed a popular paint and hobby shop in Winkler Thursday afternoon with black smoke prompting Winkler police to close off a stretch of Highway 32 for more than an hour.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards can now be used at liquor stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
Kitchener
-
Three facing charges in Conestoga Mall robbery, one suspect fled in stolen vehicle
Police say they’ve arrested three people and one person was taken to hospital following an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
OPP charge truck driver after flying ice hits vehicle on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police are once again reminding drivers to clear the snow and ice off of their vehicles before they head out onto the road.
-
WRPS release security images after string of store robberies in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police issued a robbery warning Thursday evening after they said two convenience stores and a restaurant in Kitchener were robbed within a 30 minute span.
Calgary
-
Political interference alleged in assessment hearings in Matthew de Grood case
Alberta's high court is being asked to overturn a review board decision relating to the stabbing deaths of five young people at a Calgary house party on the grounds the former provincial justice minister interfered.
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhood
Police are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
-
Thousands of Alta. lawyers to meet online Monday to debate mandatory cultural training
Thousands of Alberta lawyers are expected to take part in an online debate Monday morning over the issue of mandatory Indigenous history training.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.
-
'It’s just a miracle': Saskatoon woman finds kidney donor after advertising search on her car
After months of driving around the city with an advertisement for a kidney donor on her bright red car, Debbie Onishenko will soon be able to rip off the decals as her search has ended.
-
'This makes it harder': Dundurn, Sask. firefighter loses home in fire
The community of Dundurn is rallying behind a firefighter who lost her home in a fire.
Edmonton
-
City crews plow northeast Edmonton neighbourhood 5 days after driver ticketed
An Edmonton man who received a ticket from the city under the phase 2 residential parking ban earlier this week says his street has finally been plowed — five days after his vehicle was ticketed.
-
'Black success': Melisizwe Brothers play Edmonton school tour for Black History Month
Marc, Seth and Zacary James are the Melisizwe Brothers, and they performed at Jasper Place High School on Friday as part of Edmonton Public School Black History Month celebrations.
-
New MRI-radiation hybrid machine in Alberta expected to improve cancer treatment by at least 20 per cent
Technology in Alberta that is expected to allow doctors to more accurately and effectively treat cancerous tumours with radiation enters clinical trials next week.
Vancouver
-
Tri-Cities mayors concerned about new YVR arrivals flight path over their communities
The mayors of Port Coquitlam and Port Moody want Nav Canada — the organization that creates flight paths for airports across the country — to pause its plans for a new YVR arrivals route that will direct many large airplanes over their communities.
-
'Just absolute scum of the earth': Family upset after senior with dementia defrauded by someone posing as care worker
Seventy-nine-year-old William Herbert thought the woman coming to see him was a nurse who needed to do bloodwork. But instead of helping him, it’s alleged she stole from him.
-
Fatal shooting of Burnaby teen may be connected to Surrey vehicle fire: IHIT
Homicide investigators are looking into whether a vehicle fire in Surrey on Thursday morning is connected to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Burnaby hours later.
Regina
-
'Small Victory': Sask. reacts to liberal gun amendment removal
Saskatchewan is reacting to the removal of controversial amendment G4 to Bill C-21 by the federal Liberals, which banned certain semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
-
Regina water main break leaves behind 'dangerous' ice build-up
Residents in Regina's North Central community are voicing safety concerns after a water main break resulted in icy sidewalk and road conditions.
-
'A sense of home': The Comeback Society to expand Indigenous cultural programs in new space
A local non-profit is hoping a new office space can help reconnect Indigenous youth to their culture.