It’s mild in Ottawa this Wednesday

    A pedestrian crosses the street in the ByWard Market. March 19, 2023.
    The forecasted mild temperatures are back in Ottawa this Wednesday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 3 C and cloudy skies.

    Tonight will also be cloudy with a low of 1 C.

    A high of 4 is in the forecast for Thursday, with periods of light snow or drizzle changing to periods of rain or drizzle near noon.

    On Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -3 C.

    The forecast calls for colder temperatures to return for the opening weekend of Winterlude, with lows of -14 C Friday and -12 C on Saturday and Sunday.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -15 C.

