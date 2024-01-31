It’s mild in Ottawa this Wednesday
The forecasted mild temperatures are back in Ottawa this Wednesday.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 3 C and cloudy skies.
Tonight will also be cloudy with a low of 1 C.
A high of 4 is in the forecast for Thursday, with periods of light snow or drizzle changing to periods of rain or drizzle near noon.
On Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -3 C.
The forecast calls for colder temperatures to return for the opening weekend of Winterlude, with lows of -14 C Friday and -12 C on Saturday and Sunday.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -15 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
Canada's fertility rate hit all-time low in 2022, Statistics Canada says
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
UFOs: Listen as pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangle formation' over Canadian Prairies
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
What to know about human brain implants
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
Iran threatens to 'decisively respond' to any U.S. strikes as Biden weighs response to Jordan attack
Iran threatened Wednesday to "decisively respond" to any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic following President Joe Biden's linking of Tehran to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a military base in Jordan.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
One person seriously injured after crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE N.S. inquiry into killings by war veteran calls for better sharing of medical files
An inquiry that investigated why a former soldier in Nova Scotia killed three family members and himself in 2017 says health-care professionals could have done a better job of sharing Lionel Desmond's complex medical history.
-
40 per cent of N.S. households struggle to pay their electricity bill: report
The climbing costs of just about everything are hitting everyone hard, but for some people living in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, it's at a breaking point.
Toronto
-
Assault charges dropped against Ont. man Tasered while having epileptic seizure
Assault charges laid on a Hamilton, Ont. man after he was Tasered by police while having an epileptic seizure back in 2022 have been dropped.
-
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
-
Doug Ford does not want to raise post-secondary tuition in Ontario
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he does not want to raise tuition for post-secondary students.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Free transit ends for some commuters
Some commuters benefiting from free public transit due to work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to start paying for their fares.
-
Montreal restaurant gives away hundreds of dollars in treasure hunt
Alto restaurant in downtown Montreal is giving away $200 to customers as part of a social media game.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Soo Greyhounds take down banner honouring John Vanbiesbrouck
The banner honouring Sault native and former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck has been taken down at GFL Memorial Gardens.
London
-
Significant police presence southeast of St. Thomas
Emergency responders were called to the scene southeast of St. Tomas around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police have closed Roberts Line between Quaker Raod and Chestnut Grove Road.
-
Community policing officers won't return to London schools
While some of the board saw it as a potential opportunity to create relationships between students and London police, many cited students' safety concerns and reviews of school resource officer programs that showed harm to BIPOC.
-
Planning committee approves major commercial development on north London property notorious for flooding
A council committee has voted to allow a McDonald’s in an area prone to heavy flooding — but didn’t come without debate over whether the fast food restaurant and its neighbours could end up having to bail themselves out.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 11
LIVE AT 11 CBSA to announce largest narcotics seizure in Prairie history
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is set to make an announcement on Wednesday in Winnipeg regarding a historic narcotics seizure.
-
New security post for Winnipeg City Hall following threats, harassment
Security upgrades are coming to Winnipeg City Hall after councillors say safety is an issue, and current protocols to protect them fall short.
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
-
Mother and son arrested in Guelph for drug trafficking
Guelph police have arrested a mother and son and charged them for drug trafficking.
-
Family says burglar posed as delivery driver before breaking into their Waterloo, Ont. home
A Waterloo, Ont. family was left shaken after they say a burglar posed as a delivery driver before breaking into their home.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council decides against property tax rebate in 2024
Calgary city council decided Tuesday night not to ask administration to find $23 million in budget cuts that would have led to a one-time rebate for homeowners.
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
Contamination from old Alberta Rockies coal mines raises cleanup questions
A former coal mine in the Alberta Rockies is releasing a contaminant toxic to fish at rates more than dozens of times higher than federal and provincial guidelines, while another periodically disgorges water so iron-heavy it stains local creeks orange, research says.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
As inquest jurors consider the evidence, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
-
‘It’s exciting’: Sask. couple going bananas over their new crop
A Saskatchewan couple has taken farming to new heights in their greenhouse, and they’ve had their first sweet harvest of a very unlikely tropical crop during a bitter Saskatchewan cold snap.
Edmonton
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire that caused toxic smoke alert in east-central Alberta out
An alert asking residents in an east-central Alberta county to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke was cancelled Tuesday evening.
-
Red Bull Soapbox Race coming to Edmonton this summer
Red Bull soapbox racers will descend on Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Park Road on June 22.
Vancouver
-
Former student who was abused by Victoria tutor awarded $2.3M
A former Victoria public school student has been awarded more than $2.3 million from the estate of a school tutor who sexually abused him as a child. His lawyers say the decision amounts to the "highest compensatory damages award for sexual abuse in Canada," but the plaintiff says survivors like him still have a long way to go before justice is achieved.
-
B.C. population to hit 7.9 million by 2046 as growth rate soars, report finds
British Columbia's population is projected to reach 7.9 million by 2046 according to official projections and statistics that suggest the province is experiencing the fastest growth in 50 years.
-
Metro Vancouver transit union to hear decision on expanding picket lines
The union representing Metro Vancouver transit supervisors is going before the Labour Relations Board on Wednesday to ask to expand its picket lines.
Regina
-
Sask. reported highest in nation for violent-related crimes: Statistics Canada
A new report out from Statistics Canada shows that violent-related crimes involving firearms have gone up since 2021.
-
Here's when you can reserve your campsite in a Saskatchewan park
Reservations for campsites in Saskatchewan provincial parks will open in April.
-
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.