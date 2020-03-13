OTTAWA -- Long lines, empty shelves and frustrated shoppers were spotted at Ottawa grocery stores as people rushed to stock up on supplies.

“It’s just crazy in there. The parking lot is full of cars. It’s worse than Christmas,” said one shopper at the Costco on Merivale Road Friday morning.

Hundreds of people flooded Costco and other grocery stores, looking for toilet paper, non-perishable goods and other items as the number of cases of COVID-19 increased across Canada.

“I only came for flour but ended up spending $300,” said one shopper.

At Costco on Merivale Road, a steady stream of shoppers rushed in and out of the store around 11 a.m.

“They’re already out of toilet paper, already out of paper towels. It’s all done already,” said one shopper.

While some shoppers left with full carts, others walked out empty handed, saying the line-ups are just too long.

“I went in, took a cart, took a walk around, then we said we’ll go someplace else or come back another day.”

Some stores were low on frozen items, toilet paper, paper towel and canned goods.

The Retail Council of Canada is urging consumers not to panic after an “unprecedented” number of Canadians stripped the shelves bare of items.

“We were all taken short when people started to crowd and actually over purchase,” said Marc Fortin, president of the Retail Council of Canada Quebec.

Fortin tells CTVNews.ca that the council’s teams are working to replenish store shelves as quickly as possible.

“Our teams are working with producers abroad and in Canada as usual. Our warehouses are full of products. It’s now a question of replenishing the stores which is going to take time,” Fortin said on Friday.

Meantime, stores are taking steps to protect their customers from potential exposure to COVID-19.

Staff at Farm Boy stores in Ottawa are greeting people with hand sanitizer and wiping down carts as customers go in.

With files from Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca Writer