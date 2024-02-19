'It's just breathtaking': Rideau Canal Skateway reopens at noon as Winterlude wraps up

The National Capital Commission announced the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Monday at noon.

“Last night we swept, graded and flooded the ice. Conditions are still variable. Our teams are working to improve the surface, and the cold is going to help firm everything up,” the NCC said on X.

“See you on the ice for Family Day!”

The skateway is open between Pretoria and Bank Street.

The NCC says the canal flooded with people shortly after the reopening.

Meanwhile, a portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway opened on Sunday only six hours after it had been closed for almost three weeks. The NCC warned of poor ice conditions on the canal, recommending walking instead of skating on the ice.

The NCC said on social media on Sunday that crews would close the Skateway beginning at 6 p.m. after snow fell on the capital throughout the day, negatively impacting ice conditions.

"Thanks to everyone who came out to enjoy the Skateway today. We saw lots of smiles and sticky BeaverTails fingers. We will close the Skateway at 6 p.m. to do intensive ice maintenance, including flooding, if conditions allow," the NCC said.

The world's largest skating rink has only been open for five days this winter.

Winterlude wraps up

The reopening of the Skateway comes as Winterlude 2024 wraps up.

Winterlude spokesperson Melanie Brault told 580 CFRA in an interview "it's (the canal) just breathtaking,” encouraging people to take part.

“The canal is such an iconic peace of the national capital region. It’s still an amazing opportunity for people from the area and for people from out of town,” Brault said.

“The weather is chilly today, so I recommend everybody dress up.”

Families looking to make the most of the day can also head over to Snowflake Kingdom or participate in Winterlude’s wide variety of other events.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington and Patricia Boal