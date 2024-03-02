OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • It’s going to be rainy, mild this weekend in Ottawa

    A mild, rainy day in Ottawa set a new heat record. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa) A mild, rainy day in Ottawa set a new heat record. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Rain and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 6 C with 70 per cent chance of rain or drizzle on Saturday. Tonight, it’ll also be rainy with a low of 2 C.

    On Sunday, we’ll have a 30 per cent drizzle in the morning and a high of 10 C. At night, the capital will have a low of 3 C with clear skies.

    A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 15 C are forecasted for Monday.

    Tuesday will see a high of 16 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -10 C.

    The mild opening weekend of March is a preview of the full month, with above-normal temperatures in the forecast.

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

    With files from Josh Pringle

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News