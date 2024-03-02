It’s going to be rainy, mild this weekend in Ottawa

Rain and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 6 C with 70 per cent chance of rain or drizzle on Saturday. Tonight, it’ll also be rainy with a low of 2 C.

On Sunday, we’ll have a 30 per cent drizzle in the morning and a high of 10 C. At night, the capital will have a low of 3 C with clear skies.

A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 15 C are forecasted for Monday.

Tuesday will see a high of 16 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -10 C.

The mild opening weekend of March is a preview of the full month, with above-normal temperatures in the forecast.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

With files from Josh Pringle