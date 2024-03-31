It's going to be a nice spring day in Ottawa this Sunday, here's how it feels

OTTAWA
    A nice spring day with mild temperatures is in the forecast for the capital this Sunday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 10 C and a low of -3 C on Sunday. It’s going to be cloudy in the morning, then sunny this afternoon. A few clouds are forecasted tonight.

    A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 11 C and a low of -1 C.

    It’s going to be cloudy on Tuesday with a high of 10 C. Tuesday night will have a 30 per cent chance of showers with a low of 1 C.

    The weather agency’s forecast calls for a snowy day on Wednesday with a high of 1 C and a low of - 1 C.

    Environment Canada issued "a significant weather outlook" statement Saturday afternoon for Wednesday, saying parts of eastern Ontario could see up to 20 centimetres of snow.

    “Snow to affect most of southern Ontario with snow amounts up to 20 cm for parts of eastern Ontario. Confidence is still low at this point of due to the uncertainty of the low track temperature,” reads the statement.

    The significant weather is anticipated to start on Wednesday at 12 a.m. and to last until Thursday at 12 a.m., Environment Canada says.

