'It's been a long 3 years': Ottawa Public Health reflects on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

Ottawa Public Health says the three-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is a day to reflect on the many people impacted by the virus, and the "countless ways the community came together" over the last three years to help keep people safe.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The same day, Ottawa Public Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, a man in his 40s who recently returned from Austria.

Since then, Ottawa Public Health has reported 90,356 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, along with 1,025 deaths.

"Today we reflect upon the many people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in so many ways, including lives lost in Ottawa to date," Ottawa Public Health said on Twitter.

"It's also a day to reflect on the countless times this community came together over the past 3 years. We owe our thanks to every person involved in the ongoing pandemic response. Same for each member of this community who has done their part to help keep each other safe."

The health unit says it has "been a long 3 years", and it's "completely normal" if you find yourself feeling overwhelming by emotions on the anniversary of the start of the pandemic.

"You may find yourself feeling more affected by these things than you used to, and that's quite understandable considering what we've all been through," OPH said.

"Be sure to check in on each other today. Send a text. Make a call. Go visit someone. It will make a difference.

"You can also make a difference by continuing to wear a mask when needed, getting your recommended COVID-19 vaccines & staying home when sick."

A total of 925,499 Ottawa residents over the age of 5 have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 616,484 people have received at least three doses.

Ottawa's Respiratory Virus Dashboard reported this week that COVID-19 levels remain stable in Ottawa heading into the March Break. The wastewater surveillance reports high levels of COV-19 in Ottawa, but levels are decreasing compared to the end of February.