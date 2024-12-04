Is your credit card's travel insurance enough?

*SPONSORED - Produced on behalf of an organization or individual that has paid the news provider for production and/or approved publication.

When you’re planning a trip, you always want to ensure you have coverage for any unexpected events, whether that’s a medical emergency, needing to cancel a trip at the last-minute (or during the trip!), or even for lost baggage. Many credit cards offer travel insurance as a perk, but do they provide you with enough coverage?

While credit card travel insurance is certainly convenient, it often falls short in several critical areas. Many cards only offer some of these protections, or don’t offer enough coverage for multiple family members travelling together. It’s important to understand the benefits and limitations of your card’s insurance coverage, and how more comprehensive options like CAA Travel Insurance help keep you protected while travelling.

What does credit card travel insurance cover?

Credit cards with travel insurance typically provide coverage for situations like emergency medical care, trip cancellation or interruption, accidents, and lost baggage, though benefits are often limited in scope. Cards may only offer certain protections as optional extras or tie coverage to specific conditions, such as requiring that you pay for the trip using the card.

In comparison, CAA Travel Insurance offers more extensive and customizable packages, allowing travellers to tailor coverage to their needs - including pre-existing medical conditions1. This flexibility ensures peace of mind for a wider range of scenarios.

Common coverage exclusions

Credit card travel insurance policies frequently come with significant restrictions. For example, emergency medical coverage for pre-existing conditions is often excluded, or requires the medical condition to have been stable for a specific period of time to qualify for coverage.

In addition to exclusions for pre-existing medical conditions, credit card coverage might exclude or limit coverage for family members travelling with you, any medical issues caused by high-risk activities like adventure sports, travel to high-risk destinations, or non-refundable deposits. They often limit the amount of coverage you can claim, like a max of $2,000 for trip cancellation. So if your trip costs more than that limit, you’re on the hook to pay the difference.

Coverage is also often capped for trips over 15 days long, or can be reduced for travellers over 65 years old.

For travellers seeking more comprehensive protection, these limitations can be problematic. CAA Travel Insurance offers higher claim limits, flexible family plans2, coverage for seniors, and options to cover pre-existing medical conditions. Their comprehensive insurance packages can help ensure your travel investment is secure.

How to make sure you have enough coverage

Before relying solely on your credit card’s travel insurance, take the time to evaluate its limitations. Start by checking the policy details to:

Confirm the coverage amounts and the specific benefits included.

Check for exclusions, such as pre-existing conditions or high-risk activities.

Assess whether coverage extends to family members and long trips.

Consider the claim process and the potential hurdles involved.

If you find gaps in your coverage, supplementing with a comprehensive plan like CAA Travel Insurance is a wise choice. With CAA, you can customize your coverage, ensuring you’re protected against unforeseen events. Plus, CAA Members can save up to 20%3 on their policies.

The claim process: a hidden hurdle

Credit card travel insurance may appear straightforward, but filing a claim can be complicated. The process often involves stringent documentation requirements and claims can be denied for overly-technical reasons, adding unnecessary stress for travellers already dealing with an emergency.

In contrast, CAA Travel Insurance policies are designed with user-friendly processes, making it easier to access the support you need when it matters most.

Peace of mind for your travels

The insurance coverage provided by your credit card can be a great starting point, but it’s important to review the details to ensure you have the coverage and protection you need to travel safely and comfortably. Use this checklist from CAA to identify your credit card policy’s limitations in coverage, exclusions, and claims processes. If there are any limitations that just don’t suit your needs, CAA Travel Insurance offers the flexibility, depth, and ease of use that credit card insurance often lacks, making it a reliable choice for travellers.

Ensure you're fully protected for your next vacation

So before your next trip, get a travel insurance quote from CAA to get exactly the coverage you need. Getting an online quote only takes a few minutes, and their quotes are valid for 30 days. A little extra preparation can make all the difference.

