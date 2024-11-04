OTTAWA
Ottawa

Is pay transparency good for the workplace?

(fauxels/Pexels) (fauxels/Pexels)
Share

Ontario is introducing changes this year that would require employers to publish salary ranges on public job postings.

HR consulting firm Mercer posted a survey saying fewer than 20 per cent of Canadian companies have fully put transparency plans in place.

Greg Sills is a partner at the employment law firm Levitt LLP.

He was asked about the impact of pay transparency on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Monday

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News