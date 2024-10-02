Is Ottawa still on track to convert all its buses to zero-emission?

A report to Ottawa's Transit Commission set to be tabled next week has revealed a planned expansion of OC Transpo's zero-emission bus fleet is expected to be delayed and the city won’t be getting any 60-foot electric buses.

Some new buses are expected to be delivered to Ottawa between now and the end of the year, but many may not arrive until the first three months of 2025.

Transit Commission Chair Glen Gower joined Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Wednesday.

He made mention of the city's goal to convert all buses to zero-emission by 2036.