Is Ottawa still on track to convert all its buses to zero-emission?
A report to Ottawa's Transit Commission set to be tabled next week has revealed a planned expansion of OC Transpo's zero-emission bus fleet is expected to be delayed and the city won’t be getting any 60-foot electric buses.
Some new buses are expected to be delivered to Ottawa between now and the end of the year, but many may not arrive until the first three months of 2025.
Transit Commission Chair Glen Gower joined Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Wednesday.
He made mention of the city's goal to convert all buses to zero-emission by 2036.
Bloc leader says ultimatum stands after Liberals vote against motion seeking boost to seniors' benefits
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his ultimatum to the government stands, after the Liberals voted against a motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING Israel battles militants on two fronts and reports 8 combat deaths as fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 U.S. election, prosecutors say
Donald Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a court filing unsealed Wednesday.
Canada's October temperatures set to teeter-totter due to record-breaking U.S. heat
Moving into the second week of October, the eastern half of Canada can expect some brisker fall air to break down from the north
Northern Ont. trial begins with shocking details about murder scene
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
Canadian figure skater suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
U.S. airline safety board raises alarm over foreign carriers that may have Boeing 737 rudder issue
At least forty foreign air carriers could be flying Boeing 737 jets with a rudder control system that has the potential to jam, according to the Chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
Dozens of suspected White supremacist gang members arrested in L.A. area in domestic terrorism investigation
A total of 68 suspected gang members, with ties to White supremacy, were charged in the Los Angeles area Wednesday in a large-scale takedown, federal prosecutors said.
Atlantic
Man dies following Sept. 22 assault; Fredericton police identify 'persons of interest'
Police in Fredericton are investigating a homicide after a man who was assaulted last week died from his injuries.
Police identify man found dead at Saint John encampment; foul play not suspected
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.
Millbrook man wanted for attempted murder believed to be in Sydney: Cape Breton police
Police in Cape Breton are searching for a Nova Scotia man who is wanted for an attempted murder in Millbrook, N.S.
Toronto
Police ID man fatally shot in parking lot of North York shopping centre
Police said 26-year-old Joey Omar Black was found shot in the parking lot of a shopping centre near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West just before midnight on Monday.
Woman found dead inside west Toronto residence: police
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in The Junction neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.
Doug Ford pledges to hike speed limits on all 400-series highways ‘where it is safe to do so’
Motorists will soon be allowed to drive their vehicle at 110 kilometres per hour on all 400-series highways across the province, says Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Montreal
Los Angeles Kings begin taxpayer-subsidized NHL pre-season road trip in Quebec City
The Los Angeles Kings have arrived in Quebec City to kick off the final stretch of their NHL training camp, in a trip that's buoyed by millions of dollars in public money.
Quebec premier says Ottawa should forcibly relocate half of asylum seekers
Premier Francois Legault says the federal government should force asylum seekers arriving in Quebec to move to other provinces, including people who have already settled in the province.
Here are the most expensive products sold at the SAQ during its accidental 30 per cent off sale
Wine lovers were busy last weekend snatching up some of the most expensive bottles for sale on the Quebec liquor board's website after an error led to an accidental discount of 30 per cent on everything.
Northern Ontario
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
Ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard concludes his testimony in sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard wrapped up his time on the stand in his sexual assault trial this morning after the Crown cross-examined him on apparent gaps in his memory.
Windsor
‘It was kind of like a job interview’: Accused Windsorite admits to communications with terrorist organization
WARNING: This article contains content some may find offensive. Reader’s discretion is advised.
Almost $1 million in fraudulent activities leads to charges: WPS
One suspect has been arrested following a fraud investigation, conducted by the Windsor Police Service (WPS).
15 suspects arrested in retail theft operation
Windsor police are cracking down on retail thefts in the city.
London
Minto Fire Department forced to disband specialty rescue teams
The Minto Fire Department has made the difficult decision to pause its specialty rescue programs.
'I get to rep Canada at the World Series': 12-year old from London, Ont. wins MLB Competition
Evan James is about to get a taste of the big leagues.
Residents, business owners air grievances at meeting on OEV
It was billed as a town hall style meeting to discuss solutions to social problems in the Old East Village — but the first of two community engagement sessions hosted by the Ark Aid Street Mission quickly became a flashpoint to air grievances about ongoing challenges in the neighbourhood.
Kitchener
Tenants union fighting 'largest renovictor in Ontario'
Renters in Kitchener, Ont. have joined with a local tenants union to call out the 'largest renovictor in Ontario.'
Elmira jewellery store closing up for good just shy of its 100th anniversary
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
Advocates for Wilmot farmland take their message to International Plowing Match
Concerned farmers travelled to the International Plowing Match in Lindsay, Ont. to take their message about the proposed Wilmot farmland assembly directly to the provincial government.
Barrie
Aurora, Ont. man convicted of manslaughter after wife's disappearance sentenced
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
OPP issues warning about Facebook Marketplace scams
Thinking about buying concert tickets or other items on Facebook? Police are warning the public about the risks of buying concert tickets and other items through social media, particularly Facebook Marketplace and Messenger.
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
Winnipeg
Unknown grave of Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
Manitoba premier apologizes to defence lawyers as legislature session resumes
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has apologized to defence lawyers for comments he made in ousting one of his caucus members.
'Completely shocked': Winkler Mayor reflects on sudden passing of long-serving councillor
Winkler has lost a ten-year veteran of its city council and a lifelong community champion.
Calgary
Pilot error to blame for Calgary plane crash that killed 6: report
A formal investigation into a fatal plane crash west of Calgary that killed six people in 2023 says the pilot was ill prepared and was driven by 'personal desire' to make the flight.
Vecova announces closure of main building in 2025, saying it's 'simply not sustainable' to keep open
Vecova has announced the planned closure of its main facility on 33 Street N.W.
Calgary teen missing for 2 weeks, family concerned for her welfare
Calgary police are looking for a teen who's been missing for two weeks.
Edmonton
'A cover up': Fort Chipewyan releases report showing cancer-causing substances found at dock
Low water levels on the Athabasca River in Fort Chipewyan this Spring revealed more than community leaders had bargained for.
Nav Canada has no record of 'chemtrails' conversation with Alberta government
There are renewed questions over a recent comment by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on whether the province is being sprayed from above by so-called chemtrails.
Man pleads guilty to 11 charges related to child sexual assault investigation
An Edmonton man has pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to a child luring and sexual assault investigation.
Regina
Regina updates unhoused population stats with Point in Time count
Over one hundred volunteers gathered at the Mamaweyatitan Centre on Tuesday night to help conduct the 2024 Point In Time (PIT) Count.
Riders' Trevor Harris named CFL Player of the Month for September
Saskatchewan Roughriders' quarterback Trevor Harris was named the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Player of the Month for September on Wednesday.
Council upholds previous decision on central library renewal for Regina
Following hours of discussion and debate at a special council meeting Tuesday, councillors voted not to reconsider a previous Central Library renewal project funding decision.
Saskatoon
'It was just like it disappeared': Hundreds fall victim to bike theft each year in Saskatoon
A reminder from police to lock up your bikes because bike thefts are a constant concern in our city, and the thefts are being linked to other criminal activity.
Saskatoon police officer who shot man during operation cleared of any wrongdoing: SIRT
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog says an officer who shot a Saskatoon man while executing a warrant at a home on Lisgar Avenue did nothing wrong.
Saskatoon residents have one week left to enter civic election nominations
Election season has arrived in Saskatoon, with residents gearing up to vote in both provincial and civic elections.
Vancouver
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
RCMP appeal for information after 3 women report stranger sex assaults in North Vancouver
Mounties in North Vancouver are warning the public about three sexual assaults reported in the same area of the city last month, releasing a video and appealing to the public in an effort to advance the investigation.
Private isle paradise on Vancouver Island looking for new owners
An island on Vancouver Island's Sproat Lake, "Sunset Island" is up for sale.
Vancouver Island
-
A pedestrian was struck by a taxi and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries in downtown Victoria early Wednesday morning.
-
-
British Columbia's nagging drought could be eased by an incoming weather pattern that may bring a colder and wetter than normal winter, says Sean Fleming, an adjunct UBC professor of atmospheric sciences.
Kelowna
-
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.