'Into the Magic': Disney On Ice presents 8 shows in Ottawa

The Canadian Tire centre will be transformed into one of the most magical places on earth from Thursday to Sunday.

Disney On Ice presents “Into the Magic” skates into the city for eight shows, as centre ice will be reimagined into the ocean on a high-sea adventure with Moana in Maui, to a highflying aerial performance with Rapunzel and Flynn over Corona, and then to the frozen elegance and grace with Anna and Elsa in Arendelle.

Renamed in 2022, “Into the Magic” is Disney’s first show on ice dedicated to Disney princesses featuring performances from six classic Disney films including Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Coco.

Jenna Hertenstein and Katy Cunningham are ensembles performer with Disney On Ice. It’s the first year for both skaters’ tour, and their first time ever in Ottawa.

“We had some time to explore the city yesterday, visit the parliament and check out all the buildings,” said Hertenstein. “It’s nice that we get the time to check it out.”

“I did some shopping. It was fun to check out all of the Canadian shops,” Cunningham added.

As the cast and crew are gearing up for opening night, Cunningham explains how the costumes helps bring the show just off the ice.

“Our wardrobe department are amazing and are on top of everything. They keep our costumes looking good, looking sparkly,” she said while holding up a neon coloured skirt that will be featuring during the Coco segment of the show before moving on to pieces that will be featured from Tangled, and Frozen.

“This is a personal favourite of mine it’s from Cinderella,” Cunningham explained while pointing to a bedazzled light blue dress.

“Each of us all have different dresses, we’ll have different colours, different designs and just big beautiful ball gowns and you just feel so pretty in them. It’s just absolutely amazing.”

Along with dazzling costumes, the shows also features a number of iconic props you’ll recognize from your favourite Disney flicks.

Hertenstein stands next to a table with a rose from Beauty and Beast, Flynn’s satchel and Rapunzel’s crown from Tangled and the armour worn by Moana when she’s in Tamatoa’s lair.

“The props are created in collaboration with Walt Disney World and sent from our headquarters to the shows,” said Hertenstein. “The crew handles them for us and they make sure our performers all have the props when they’re needed.”

For about 90 minutes, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse lead this action packed extravaganza where audience participation is encouraged.

Ottawa is the last Canadian stop of Disney On Ice “Into the Magic” tour before he heads to the U.S. next week.

Tickets for the eight performances at the Canadian Tire Centre are still available:

• March 7 - 7:00 p.m.

• March 8 – 10:30 a.m., 7:00 p.m.

• March 9 - 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

• March 10 - 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. (French performance)