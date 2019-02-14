

CTV Ottawa





The developing company of a one-million square foot facility in Ottawa’s southeast end says it expects to hand over the keys to Amazon this summer.

Construction firm Broccolini will own the building and Amazon will be the tenant inside the new fulfilment centre on Boundary Rd.

Shovels hit the ground for this project in July 2018.

James Beach, Broccolini’s head of real estate and development, says crews have been working day and night to finish the project in record time.

“This is the quickest building we’ve ever erected,” Beach said. “Within two months one-million square feet of structural steel had been set up - That’s a record for even our company that’s been around for 70 years.”

Over 1000 workers from various trades have been on site helping to construct the building, according to Beach.

Inside, much of the building is already painted, with natural lighting installed, and there are about 96 loading doors so far.

To accommodate the more than 100 trucks that will be coming in and out of the facility daily, Broccolini will be making adjustments to Boundary Road and the Highway 417 off-ramp.

“We’re going to be widening the road, overlaying new asphalt, and adding three intersections, as well dedicated turning lanes, to ensure that the increased volume of traffic dedicated to this facility won’t in any way adversely affect the neighbouring properties,” Beach said.

Due to its rural location Broccolini has installed hydro power, a municipal water system, a sceptic plant and a propane farm for heating in the winter.

Broccolini has a longterm contract with Amazon, but says the building can be changed for future tenants.

“We do have the ability to change this building, the configuration, and really break it up into multiple areas,” Beach said.