Inmate dies at Joyceville Institution in Kingston

An inmate at the Joyceville Institution in Kingston has died while in custody.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Trevor Stewart died on Tuesday.

Stewart had been serving a sentence of two years for failure to comply with a prohibition order, fraud over $5,000, and luring a child under 16, the CSC said in a statement. He began serving the sentence on May 17, 2023.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it will review the circumstances involving the death of the inmate.

No other information has been released.