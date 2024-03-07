Indigenous Rights: uOttawa students want RBC to remove on campus branch

Students from the University of Ottawa joined 13 other universities across Canada to protest at RBC’s presence on campus, calling on the bank to stop funding fossil fuel projects, that they say, “violate Indigenous rights."

While the students stage a sit-in in the RBC OnCampus branch at uOttawa, they want the bank to divest from fossil fuels, respect Indigenous rights and stop funding weapons used by the Israeli army, said Climate Justice Climatique (CJC) University of Ottawa in a news release on Wednesday.

“RBC has spent more than $270 billion financing fossil fuels since 2016, including funding the Coastal Gaslink pipeline which violates the sovereignty of the unceded territory of the Wet’suwet’en nation. RBC is also invested in Palantir, an Israeli surveillance company used in the West Bank,” read the release.

The release reads that RBC’s presence on campus goes against students’ values.

“RBC is profiting off colonialism, continuously funding the Coastal Gaslink pipeline without Wet'suwet'en consent. They say they care about our futures, but they are the biggest funder of fossil fuels in Canada. It’s simply insulting. They should either divest from fossil fuels and Palantir, or leave our campus,” alleges CJC’s spokesperson Alexandra Stratas.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, RBC's director of media relations and social insigts Jeff Lanthier says the bank strives to work with Indigenous people and communities towards reconciliation.

“We recognize the imperative for climate action and embrace our role as a bank that will support our clients and communities to accelerate the transition to a greener economy. Supporting our clients on their decarbonization journey is where we believe we can have the biggest impact in the climate transition. RBC strives to be a leading financial institution in Canada to work with Indigenous people and communities towards reconciliation, supporting economic development, community endeavours and educational opportunities," reads the statement.

"We respect the inherent right of Indigenous peoples to self-determination in accordance with international and domestic law. We are actively engaging with Indigenous leaders and communities to discuss constructive ideas that reinforce reconciliation and support community healing and prosperity.”

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to uOttawa for comments.