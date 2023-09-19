Ottawa

    • Incoming Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer speaks at Sens Charity Golf Tournament

    It was a star-studded event at the Ottawa Senators Charity Golf Tournament Tuesday, but among all the NHL stars in attendance, all eyes were on incoming Senators owner Michael Andlauer.

    Andlauer made his first appearance and spoke publicly for the first time since being named the team's prospective new owner.

    "This is an important day," said Andlauer. "I didn't want to wait a whole year to be here amongst you."

    The soon-to-be owner says the takeover process has still not been fully completed, but he expects it to be soon.

    "It's very important to me, so I didn't want to wait a year just because I'm not officially the owner of this team. Hopefully by the end of the week it will happen," he said.

    In the meantime, Andlauer says he did not want to miss out on supporting the Senators Community Foundation and addressing the media and the fans before preseason officially begins.

    "This kicks off our season for players, our staff; the training camp starts tomorrow, so this is an exciting time for all of us here in Ottawa, and I didn't want to miss that."

    The excitement and anticipation of a new NHL season is apparent from Andlauer. It's a feeling that has already spread to the players, who report for medical checks Wednesday and training camp later this week.

    "The excitement that he has, it's kind of been contagious to everybody else," said Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, "how much he wants to win here in Ottawa and it's a great feeling that from top to bottom. Everybody is on the same page with the goals and expectations."

    "I think he has been really, really supportive so far," added forward Tim Stützle. "It's great to see somebody helping the team out as much as he did."

    Preseason games for Ottawa begin this weekend, with the Senators facing the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

    Ottawa drops the puck on the regular season Oct. 11 in Carolina. Fans have their chance to see the Senators at home for the first time this coming season when they take on Philadelphia Oct. 14.

    Expectations on the ice this season are high, with the team hoping not to return to the golf course anytime soon.

    "I don't think I've ever been more excited for a season before," remarked Tkachuk.

    "Now it's just time to win some more games," said Stützle.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News