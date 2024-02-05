Impaired driving a 'scary trend' in eastern Ontario, OPP warns
The Ontario Provincial Police says a 37-year-old North Stormont man is facing charges after a single-vehicle collision in eastern Ontario.
Officers responded to a call shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday reporting a single-vehicle collision on Route 600 West in The Nation.
Police say the officer observed the driver displaying signs of impairment and arrested them at the scene.
"The driver was transported to the Embrun OPP Detachment for further testing and subsequently failed," police said.
The North Stormont man was charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC 320.(1)(b) and Operation while impaired - alcohol CC 320.14(1)(a), OPP adds.
While the vehicle is impounded for seven days, the driver is also facing a 90-day driver's licence suspension.
OPP says “this arrest is the latest in a scary trend,” noting that the number of impaired drivers has climbed from 58 to 97 over the past four years.
