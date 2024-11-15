Police seize $170,000 worth of items from unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Kingston, Ont.

A 21-year-old resident is facing charges after police seized $170,000 worth of cannabis and unstamped tobacco products at an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Kingston, Ont.

The Kingston Police Special Services Unit launched an investigation into an unlicensed marijuana dispensary operating in the area of Queen Street and Division Street earlier this month. Police say investigators applied for a search warrant under the Cannabis Act, and it was executed on Wednesday.

"Upon execution of the search warrant, police located numerous ‘point of sale’ devices, advertising signage as well as unstamped tobacco products," police said. "Numerous cannabis-based products were also located and seized."

Police say officers seized the following:

5,254 grams of pre-rolled cannabis “Joints”

7,582 grams of cannabis-infused edible gummies

4,058 pre-packaged bud marijuana

1,041 unstamped tobacco products

The Kingston resident is facing charges of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling it and possession for use in the production or distribution of illicit cannabis under the Cannabis Control Act.

"Cannabis and Cannabis-related products are legal but regulated, unlicensed sellers can undercut legal dispensaries by avoiding taxes and regulations," police said. "Kingston Police Special Services will continue working with regulatory agencies to shut down illegal operations, including storefronts, delivery services, and black-market dealers."