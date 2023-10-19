If you've ever wanted to own a double-decker bus, now is your chance
If you are looking for new wheels this fall, old OC Transpo double-decker buses are up for sale.
Fourteen old OC Transpo double-decker buses are on auction on the GovDeals.ca website, selling for between $10,000 and $25,000 each.
The buses are Alexander Dennis Enviro 500 Omni Bus models, and were purchased in 2012.
According to the GovDeals.ca website, the buses were all removed from service in June 2023 and the reason they are being auctioned is "scheduled for replacement." Each bus has travelled over 400,000 km.
Several of the buses have mechanical/operational issues or notable body damage listed on the auction forms, including two buses with air conditioning issues and one bus with the "check engine light" on.
The auctions wrap up on Monday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
417 CLOSURE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Dutch king and queen are confronted by angry protesters on visit to a slavery museum in South Africa
Angry protesters in Cape Town confronted the king and queen of the Netherlands on Friday as they visited a museum that traces part of their country's 150-year involvement in slavery in South Africa.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight
Bedford, N.S., school went into lockdown after a fight on Thursday.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.
Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.
-
New Brunswick premier blames federal Liberals for affordability crisis
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says federal policy is to blame for the cost of living crisis and any provincial measures to address the situation would only be "Band-Aids" on a much bigger problem.
Toronto
-
Cop shot at hammer-wielding man but missed, striking civilian vehicle on busy Mississauga highway instead: SIU
A Peel police officer who fired his gun in an attempt to subdue a hammer-wielding man but instead struck a civilian vehicle on a busy highway in Mississauga last summer has been cleared by the province’s police watchdog.
-
One of the best sunsets of the year is coming to Toronto
A quarterly phenomenon is on the horizon with the sun scheduled to set in perfect alignment with downtown Toronto streets next week.
-
Teen dies days after being struck by car running from police at Canada’s Wonderland: SIU
A teenager has died nearly one week after being struck by a driver while running from police at Canada’s Wonderland.
Montreal
-
Montreal police report 36 hate crimes and incidents since beginning of Israel-Hamas war
While protests held in Montreal since the Israel-Hamas war broke out have been largely peaceful, tensions are still high and have led to 36 hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, according to Montreal police.
-
Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.
-
Emergency homeless shelter to move from Chinatown to Verdun
An emergency homeless shelter will open in Montreal's Verdun borough this winter to take on those displaced by the closure of a busy facility in Chinatown.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal head-on crash in Espanola area
A 78-year-old resident from White River has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in the Espanola area shortly after midnight Friday.
-
Someone is posing as a driver for Uride in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is warning the public about a driver who is pretending they belong to a local rideshare service.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in northwestern Ont. homicide
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old from a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder following a suspicious death in the community last month.
London
-
Imagine Build blitz underway at Oneida Nation of the Thames
A three-day blitz build of an accessible home on the Oneida Nation of the Thames has begun.
-
Will the NDP’s plan for 250,000 new affordable housing units draw city council into the fray at Queens Park?
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles took direct aim at Premier Doug Ford’s strategy to create affordable housing during a stop in London.
-
Magic of Lights returns for another season
From Nov. 17 – Jan 6, the 1.8 kilometer drive-through holiday light display will be up and running at Longwoods Road Conservation Area.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP replaces most of Crown corporation board in first act of business
Two days after being sworn-in, Manitoba's NDP government has replaced most board members at the provincial Crown corporation that provides vehicle insurance.
-
Man shot on Manitoba First Nation; suspect considered armed and dangerous: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a 22-year-old man was shot at a home in Bloodvein First Nation.
-
Man found dead after boat crash on Manitoba lake
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a boat crash on Island Lake on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Unions representing nurses at two local hospitals say their work isn't recognized by employers
Two unions representing nurses at local hospitals are weighing in on ongoing wage disputes resulting in what they say are overdue raises and roster cuts.
-
Owner of cat shot seven times by pellet gun speaks out
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Simcoe family found their cat seriously injured from being shot with a pellet gun.
Calgary
-
Poilievre latest to tell Alberta to 'stay in the CPP' as opposition mounts
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is encouraging Albertans to stay in the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), as the debate about the province's proposal to exit the retirement savings program continues.
-
Young Calgarians honoured for bravery, courage, and quick thinking at annual 911 Heroes Awards Ceremony
The City of Calgary is recognizing the quick thinking, calmness and bravery of seven young individuals who went above and beyond during an emergency to help someone in need.
-
Second Calgary youth charged with terrorism-related offences
Another Calgary youth is facing terrorism-related charges as the investigation into a TikTok video, allegedly posted by a 20-year-old Calgary man, continues, RCMP said Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
'We don't feel safe': Pleasant Hill Community Association calls on police to do more
Members of Pleasant Hill Community Association requested more preventative policing measures at the Saskatoon' Board of Police Commissioners meeting Thursday before a vote approving its 2024 and 2025 budgets.
-
NDP gaining major ground over Sask. Party in urban areas, poll shows
A new poll released on Friday suggests Sask. Party popularity is shrinking, and NDP support is growing in parts of Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Police searching for 2 men they say abducted woman, prompting Amber Alert
A blind, non-verbal woman who was abducted Thursday night is safe and unharmed, but police were still searching Friday for two men accused of stealing the vehicle she was in.
-
'The whole family is devastated,' aunt of west Edmonton homicide victim says
A woman who was killed in west Edmonton last week is being remembered as a loving mother and sister.
-
Grande Prairie educational assistant charged with sexual assault, exploitation of youth
An educational assistant who lives in Grande Prairie has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Vancouver
-
Victim dies, suspect arrested weeks after East Vancouver shooting
One of the two people hospitalized after a shooting in East Vancouver last month has died, and a suspect has been taken into custody.
-
B.C. residents more likely to see immigration as having a 'positive effect,' poll finds
While Canadians as a whole are becoming less likely to see immigration as a net positive for their country, British Columbians don't seem to be following that trend, according to a new poll.
-
Reports of insulted aura, aggressive house cat among Salt Spring RCMP's 2023 files
Nearly 12,000 people live on B.C.'s Salt Spring Island, and while many understand when to call police, others have an interesting interpretation of emergency situations.
Regina
-
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
NDP gaining major ground over Sask. Party in urban areas, poll shows
A new poll released on Friday suggests Sask. Party popularity is shrinking, and NDP support is growing in parts of Saskatchewan.
-
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.