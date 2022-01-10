With the kids home for another week you may have run out of energy, and run low on ideas on how to keep everyone engaged and entertained.

Julie Findlay never runs out of suggestions, or positivity.

She is a mother, educator and our “Mom In The Know”.

Findlay likes getting children involved in meal prep and shares two great recipes.

“It’s great to have your kids in the kitchen measuring and helping,” says Findlay. “Doubling a recipe, for example, helps with math skills.”

She also suggests planting some fresh herbs.

“The kids will learn so much about how things grow.”

Those herbs can then be used in recipes.

For the cold days ahead, Findlay suggests: Baked Apple Oatmeal & Chili Meatball Subs.

BAKED APPLE OATMEAL

CHILI MEATBALL SUBS

Findlay says a schedule on a white board will help keep everyone organized, highlighting what has to be accomplished but, she says, if you can make activities fun the days will fly by.

Findlay shares the links below to offer some inspiration.

She would like to encourage parents to have their kids participate in sendingsunshine.ca

“You can brighten a senior's day by sending a thoughtful card.”

Findlay shares some helpful links for indoor and outdoor activities.

VISIT THE MUSEUM

Virtual tours are available at the Museum of Nature and a number of other museums.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES