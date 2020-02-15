OTTAWA -- A mini two-day cold snap is expected to break this morning in time to enjoy the final weekend of Winterlude.

Environment Canada says Ottawa will still start the morning frigid, with wind chills of -25C. The day will eventually evolve into a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4C, but will still feel like -10C with the wind.

Periods of snow will begin this evening with tonight's low holding steady around -4C, again feeling like -10C with the wind chill.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with a 40% chance of flurries, getting up to a high of 1C.

The forecast is also looking favourable for Family Day activities on Monday, with sunny skies and a high of -5C.