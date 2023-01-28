Ice Dragon Boat Festival cancelled as Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed

The ice dragon boats will not be taking to the ice in Ottawa this winter.

Organizers announced the cancellation of the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival, which was scheduled for next weekend on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Despite cold temperatures in the forecast over the next week, organizers said they had to make the decision to cancel the festival.

"Organizers received official word from the NCC that the races cannot go ahead as planned and are aware that this is the first time in recorded history that the Rideau Canal Skateway won’t be open by Feb. 3," the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival said in a statement.

The sold-out races were scheduled to welcome over 100 teams, with 70 per cent of participations travelling to the capital from across Canada, the United States and around the world.

Organizers looked at holding the races at an alternate location or rescheduling the event, but "quickly exhausted all possible options" to hold the event, the festival said in a statement on Friday.

"The unique size requirements of the race course have eliminated organizers’ ability to relocate the races to another venue and, after consulting with participants, determined that rescheduling to a later date was not viable," the festival said.

"Participants who registered for the ice dragon boat races will receive a full refund."

The Rideau Canal Skateway has not opened for its 53rd season. The latest opening date for the world's largest skateway is Feb. 2, which was in 2002.

The coldest stretch of the winter is in the forecast for Ottawa this week, with temperatures in the minus double-digits through Friday.