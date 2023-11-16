'I want them to apologize': Deaf, blind Ottawa man has close call with vehicle

A deaf and blind Ottawa man is speaking out after a close call with a vehicle in Orléans this week.

Kevin Frost was starting to cross at the intersection of Jeanne-d’Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive with his service dog Woody, when the five-year-old chocolate labradoodle was suddenly pushed into him.

"When Woody went forward he stopped on a dime. His head went into my leg and that’s when the vehicle hit his head and I came back one step. That’s how close the vehicle was," Frost said, adding him and his dog weren't hurt.

Frost has Usher Syndrome, a disorder that involves both hearing and vision loss.

He only has about three per cent of his vision and nine per cent of his hearing. Woody is his lifeline and goes everywhere with him.

"He’s got a lot of spunk in him because he’s a labradoodle and what else can I say? He did his job already," Frost said.

Calls to increase road safety in the city have increased in recent months following the deaths of several pedestrians from vehicle collisions, including a 61-year-old man who was killed at the same intersection in Orléans on Nov. 3.

In October, there were four fatal collisions involving pedestrians being hit by drivers in the city of Ottawa.

The vehicle didn't stop and Frost wasn't able to get a licence plate number. He says he's filed a police report.

The Bad Alibi, a nearby restaurant, provided Frost with security footage from around the time the incident. It doesn't show the impact but it shows Woody stopped in the intersection.

"At the end of the day I just want this person to apologize. I don’t want money. I just want [them] to apologize because we have to take a negative and put it into a positive, it’s about education," he said.

Frost says there needs to be more awareness and a deeper conversation around accessibility.

"We just need to be more alert to people who have service guide dogs, walking canes, wheelchairs and elderly people," he said.

"Just take an extra 10 to 15 seconds so we can get across the street safely. It’s not a hard thing, everybody’s in a rush."

The close call also comes a few months after Frost was refused service from a rideshare driver after landing at the Ottawa airport because of his service dog.

Frost is a three-time world champion Canadian speed skater. He's written a book about his struggles and triumphs with part of the proceeds going to Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind.

"I’m giving back to help other people get the freedom that I have with Woody," he said.

Above all, he's grateful they were not hurt.

"I always say every day is a great day but thank God for Woody’s actions I didn’t end up in the hospital," he said.

"Woody did his job."