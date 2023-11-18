'I personally would not be able to afford university': Ottawa students react to call to end post-secondary tuition freeze

As people across all ages continue to struggle with the cost of living, there are now calls for Ontario to end its post-secondary tuition freeze.

That’s the recommendation in an Ontario government-commissioned report, which is calling for the province to increase per student funding at both universities and colleges.

A 10 per cent freeze on tuition has been in effect since 2019 and it’s meant that post-secondary institutions have been forced to rely on international student tuition fees, which is higher than tuition for domestic students.

"I personally would not be able to afford university if the tuition was increased," said Maria Petrariu, a student at Carleton University.

A government-appointed panel, which reviewed the finances of colleges and universities, is advising an end to the tuition freeze.

"I mean the tuition we have right now is enough for us and I’m even living in residence," said Layan Shkar, a student at Carleton University.

To help close a fiscal gap, the panel recommends a five per cent tuition bump next September, then annual increases of two per cent or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher.

For students struggling to keep up with the cost of living, a possible bump in tuition is worrisome.

"It would deter a lot of people from pursuing higher education, which I feel isn’t what we should be aiming for, we should be lowering the bar of access for people," said Jeffrey Feng, an Ottawa resident.

The panel also calls for a 10 per cent funding increase to colleges and universities to catch up with inflation then at least two per cent more each year going forward.

In a statement, Steve Orsini, the president of the Council of Ontario Universities says, "the situation is becoming increasingly untenable, as universities can no longer continue to absorb cuts and freezes amidst rising inflation and costs, and many are facing deficits with the growing risk of insolvencies."

The panel warns if the government does not act, post-secondary institutions will have to lean more heavily on international students, when there aren’t necessarily enough supports and housing for them.

With files from The Canadian Press