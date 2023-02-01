'I grew up here': For uOttawa Heart Institute surgeon Vince Chan, home is where the heart is
It's no surprise that Dr. Vince Chan feels at home at University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
"I came here in 2003 as a visiting medical student and I fell in love with the staff here. I applied for a residency and ended up getting accepted. I started my training in 2005, stayed as a resident until 2011 before going off to a fellowship and coming back on staff in 2012," Dr. Chan says.
"About the last 20 years of my life have been in this building. So, in many ways I’ve grown up here."
Dr. Chan is a cardiac surgeon at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and an assistant professor of surgery at uOttawa.
"The first time you see a heart moving, you kind of fall in love with it," he said.
It’s a love affair with the work and everything it means.
"I feel on a very real level that the only life worth living is a life lived for others," Chan says.
Dr. Chan’s office at the UOHI is decorated with photographs of his family. Handmade greeting cards to "Super Dad" adorn his walls; crayon drawings and notes with the words "I love you" blanket his desk.
Dr. Vincent Chan is a cardiac surgeon at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. He is also Heart Month Ambassador. (Photo: Melanie Provencher)
On the day of my visit, the husband, proud dad, and family man is holding a virtual clinic, checking in with patients across the country. The patients are still with their families because of Dr. Chan, and a large and gifted team of caregivers.
"You guys saved my life, that’s for sure," says one patient during his consult.
"When you wake up in ICU, especially with what I went through, without those nurses there, you’re not going to make it," says another patient.
"Please be sure to let them know," the patient says, his voice breaking.
"I couldn’t agree with you more," Dr. Chan says. "I’ll be sure to tell them."
Despite having performed countless successful surgeries, Chan underscores the critical importance of teamwork at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Saving lives takes a village.
"You need so many different people to do their job correctly to get one patient out," he says.
"So, I think that’s really the joy of the work. In addition to doing the thing that you like, it’s the idea of having to work with others to get a win out of it."
The entrance of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. This month “corporate community heroes” are matching all donations which means your contribution has double the impact. (Joel Haslam/CTV News Ottawa)
February is Heart Month and Dr. Chan is its ambassador. He’s sharing the story of the remarkable centre of cardiac care and the community which supports it.
"Dr. Keon started this place by providing care to our community and the community provides back. And I think that’s the biggest piece. You work at a hospital where you have patients that want to come back and help raise money, and donors that are so generous to support this Institute. To be at a centre where there is so much community support is definitely appealing," Chan says.
The Heart Institute sees more than 211,000 patients a year. It’s patient satisfaction rate is considered to be among the highest in the province. It’s home to Canada’s largest cardiac prevention and rehabilitation program.
It’s a leader in telemedicine and telehealth, with a solid record of reducing readmissions of heart-failure patients. It's renowned for its STEMI program, an internationally recognized region-wide protocol that has cut high-risk heart attack deaths by half.
Its Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre is the first of its kind in Canada, and its ground-breaking research is changing futures.
"Today’s research is tomorrow’s treatment," says Dr. Chan.
"And I think a lot of the work that happens at the Heart Institute, whether it be clinical or pre-clinical, really has the ability to shape the way we look after people."
Dr. Vince Chan in his University of Ottawa Heart Institute office. The cardiac surgeon and Heart Month Ambassador is also a husband and father. (Joel Haslam/CTV News Ottawa)
Buildings and businesses are raising awareness this month by lighting their exteriors in red. Gracious "corporate community heroes" are matching all donations. That means your contribution during Heart Month has double the impact.
"Heart disease is very prevalent. The community that gives has an amazing ability to transform care at the Heart Institute. Everyone in this building will be faithful stewards of that generosity," Dr. Chan says.
And it’s a lovely way for the community to say thank you to lifesavers, like Dr. Chan, who doesn’t just work in our community, but lives here. He walks to his job daily, a workplace close to his home and heart.
"You have this community that’s behind you. People care in this city about the Heart Institute. People care in this city about people with heart disease. This community is pretty difficult to replicate and I’m very thankful for that."
You can support the University of Ottawa Heart Institute at februaryishearthmonth.ca.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 B.C. RCMP officers charged with manslaughter in Indigenous man's 2017 death
Two RCMP officers are accused of manslaughter in the 2017 death of an Indigenous man in Prince George, B.C., prosecutors announced Wednesday.
TREND LINE | Canada's health care crisis: Who's accountable, and how can we fix an overburdened system?
On CTVNews.ca and YouTube: Health journalist Avis Favaro joins our Trend Line podcast, for an in-depth episode dedicated to the growing crises facing the Canadian health-care system.
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street, new suspect photo released
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative leader, resigning from Parliament
Candice Bergen, the former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is resigning from Parliament.
Mexico zoo director killed and cooked 4 pygmy goats for party
The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.
Video shows car driving through Vaughan, Ont. mall during 'absolutely insane' break-in
Police have released a video of a driver who smashed a vehicle through the doors of Vaughan, Ont. mall early Wednesday before allegedly breaking into an electronics store.
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Atlantic
-
New 911-dispatch system keeps New Brunswick firefighters off medical calls
A new 911 dispatch system in New Brunswick means that now fire departments aren’t getting dispatched to all medical calls leaving residents waiting and first responders in the dark.
-
Nova Scotia signs $365-million, 10-year contract for digital medical record system
More than eight years after announcing the program, the Nova Scotia government has a signed a $365-million, 10-year deal with a health technology company to digitize patients' medical records, Health Minister Michelle Thompson said Wednesday.
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
Toronto
-
61-year-old man charged with attempted murder after baby seriously injured in Markham, Ont. hotel
York Regional Police have charged a family member of a two-month-old baby after the infant was found seriously injured in a Markham hotel on Tuesday.
-
Actor Ryan Reynolds surprises students during tour of Toronto college
Canadian Actor Ryan Reynolds dropped by a Toronto college on Wednesday, surprising students in the midst of a school project.
-
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street, new suspect photo released
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Montreal
-
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme wind chills, flurries heading for Montreal
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air.
-
Young hockey players who fled war in Ukraine arrive in Quebec for international hockey tournament
A group of young boys who fled the carnage during the war in Ukraine arrived in Quebec City Wednesday for a hockey tournament that brings players together from around the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Car, train collide in Sudbury, two people in hospital in stable condition
Two people are in Health Sciences North in stable condition following a collision Sunday in Sudbury between a train and a vehicle.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
London
-
Vehicle plows through storefront in northwest London
No injuries are reported after a vehicle plowed through the front of a building in London on Wednesday morning.
-
'Miracles do happen': Parents of toddler who fell into pool grateful to community
Gillian Burnett was almost finished her work day on Jan. 24 when she received a terrifying call about her young son. Waylon, 20-months-old, was found submerged in an outdoor pool at a home daycare near Petrolia, Ont.
-
Thousands of students vaccinated after health unit warns of consequences for not having updated records
After reviewing immunization data, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) found a large drop in coverage for some vaccines. This has prompted health officials to create an enforcement campaign in order to get thousands of students up-to-date with their mandatory vaccinations.
Winnipeg
-
Organization regulating medical care in Manitoba apologizes for Indigenous-specific racism in health care
The organization regulating medical care and services in Manitoba is apologizing for racism directed towards Indigenous people when accessing health care in the province.
-
Here's what electricity use looked like during Manitoba’s cold snap
As the temperature started to drop in the province over the weekend, many Manitobans were cranking up their home heaters, according to numbers from Manitoba Hydro.
-
Flair Airlines adding new Winnipeg routes
Flair Airlines is adding three new Canadian cities to its Winnipeg routes.
Kitchener
-
Hearing to determine if Udo Haan not criminally responsible for wife’s death, Kitchener explosion
A hearing is underway to determine if Udo Haan is not criminally responsible for the death of his wife Edra Haan, who was found in the aftermath of the 2018 house explosion in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Waterloo Region’s encampment court ruling sends 'very strong message' to cities across the province
A precedent-setting ruling on Kitchener's homeless encampment could have a lasting impact on cities across Ontario.
-
WRPS’ proposed $214 million budget brought forth to council
Chief Mark Crowell made a presentation at a council meeting Wednesday justifying the proposed $214 million budget for the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
Calgary
-
Calgary confrontation involved 4 vehicles, several communities and ended with a shooting
Calgary police are looking for suspects involved in an altercation that lasted for approximately an hour, spanned several communities and ended with a gun being fired.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
9 Calgary restaurants named among the most romantic in Canada for 2023
Calgarians considering celebrating Valentine's Day with a meal at a local eatery have plenty to choose from, including nine named among the most romantic in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
-
Saskatchewan not planning to decriminalize drug possession
Saskatchewan won't be following British Columbia's lead when it comes to decriminalizing drug possession.
-
'It's going to be a hit for us for sure': Air Canada’s cancelled flights to Saskatoon costs local businesses
The cancellation of Air Canada flights between Saskatchewan’s two largest cities and Calgary in December has meant dollars lost for businesses in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
'We are going to fix this': Alberta sends sheriffs downtown to help EPS amid mounting safety concerns
Police officers in downtown Edmonton will receive reinforcements from sheriffs later this month as part of a new provincial public safety initiative.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
'Landmark in this area': Holden residents saddened by theft of church bell, damage to belfry
Police are investigating after the bell was stolen from St. Mary's Church in Holden, Alta., causing significant damage to the building.
Vancouver
-
Inquest jury delivers 12 recommendations in death of Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan
The jury in the coroner's inquest into the death of Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan finished its deliberations Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspect in Abbotsford gas station robbery at large, police seek witnesses and dashcam video
The suspect in a Tuesday robbery at an Abbotsford gas station is at large, and investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam video in hopes of finding him.
-
2 B.C. RCMP officers charged with manslaughter in Indigenous man's 2017 death
Two RCMP officers are accused of manslaughter in the 2017 death of an Indigenous man in Prince George, B.C., prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Regina
-
Over 20 EMS positions to be added in Regina: province
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be adding 24.5 full-time equivalent positions to Regina EMS.
-
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Connor Bedard has arrived in Calgary ahead of what's expected to be a completely full Scotiabank Saddledome when the Calgary Hitmen and Regina Pats square off.
-
Cupar paramedics warn that ER congestion is leading to risks for patients
Paramedics in small town Saskatchewan have warned that a lack of medical personnel in rural areas coupled with congestion in Regina emergency rooms is putting patients at risk.