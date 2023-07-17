Hydro Ottawa, union set to return to the bargaining table

Hydro Ottawa and the union representing its workers return to the bargaining table today, as a strike by approximately 400 employees nears the end of a third week.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 636 began strike action on June 28, after their last contract expired at the end of March.

"We're expecting to discuss unresolved employee safety concerns, workplace toxicity and getting a fair contract for IBEW Local 636 hydro workers," the union said on Twitter.

"We need to get this done before another storm."

Employees on strike include trade, technical and inside workers at Hydro Ottawa. Employees voted 74 per cent to reject Hydro Ottawa's latest contract offer when the strike began last month.

Talks will resume after the utility invited the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers back to the bargaining table.

"Hydro Ottawa reached out directly to the IBEW representative and extended an invitation to meet to discuss the range of issues that they have made public," a Hydro Ottawa spokesperson said in a statement. "The company has asked that they meet and provide specifics as to their concerns. We are optimistic about resuming discussions next week."

Hydro Ottawa CEO Bryce Conrad said the utility hopes discussions on a "comprehensive deal" can be held.

Safety concerns and staffing levels are some of the key issues, the union says, most recently citing grievances surrounding sleep time, sick leave, and health accommodations. The IBEW Local 636 says low staffing levels are stretching workers, requiring them to work longer hours, especially during significant outage events.

Hydro Ottawa has said it offered employees a 13.6 per cent raise over four years, calling it a "fair and very competitive offer when comparing settlement trends within our industry."

Conrad said last week that safety is a top priority.

"It is no secret that the work we do is dangerous and can result in injuries. That is why safety is, has been, and will always be my top priority," Conrad said in a statement on July 11.

In 2022, Hydro Ottawa said it logged approximately one million hours of work, "and only lost 104 hours due to injury."

The contract talks resume four days after two tornadoes touched down in Barrhaven, damaging a hydro pole and knocking out power to 1,800 customers. There have also been power outages in Kanata, Stittsville and Knoxdale-Merivale since the strike began.

Hydro Ottawa has said it has "contingency plans" to keep the electricity on in Ottawa during the strike, with both "non-union employees and contractors supporting restoration efforts."

