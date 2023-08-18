Hydro Ottawa and striking union declare impasse in contract talks
Hydro Ottawa and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have agreed to enter into non-binding mediation to help resolve outstanding issues, on day 52 of a strike by approximately 400 employees.
The utility says after a month of negotiations and "progress made on key concerns" brought forward by the union, talks between Hydro Ottawa and the IBEW have reached an impasse.
The union representing Hydro Ottawa workers began strike action on June 28 after workers rejected the utility's latest contract offer.
Hydro Ottawa says its last offer to the union is "very fair and very generous," providing a cumulative wage increase of 16.77 per cent over 5 years.
"There is also the potential for increases of up to 1 per cent over the final two years of the contract which would bring the cumulative increase to almost 18 per cent over the five-year term," Hydro Ottawa said in a statement.
"This last offer was one of four separate offers tabled to the union over the last month in hopes of ending the strike."
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has said safety concerns and staffing levels are some of the key issues in talks, including grievances surrounding sleep time, sick leave and health accommodations. The IBEW Local 636 has said low staffing levels are stretching workers, requiring them to work longer hours, especially during significant outage events.
Hydro Ottawa has said progress has been made on safety, benefits, allowances and premiums.
"While Hydro Ottawa is considered a private company, we are a heavily regulated business that provides an essential public service to our community and the residents of Ottawa," Bryce Conrad, president and CEO of Hydro Ottawa, said in a statement.
"That’s why we must - and are required to - act in the public’s interest. That includes negotiating a balanced and responsible agreement which recognizes our employees’ contributions and the impact on our customers’ electricity rates."
Hydro Ottawa has implemented a contingency plan during the strike to keep the electricity on for Ottawa residents and businesses.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
BREAKING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, more evacuees flown out
The Canadian military says it's working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island, Quadra Island
Multiple aircraft and a ground attack crew are battling an out-of-control wildfire on Quadra Island. On Vancouver Island, a pair of large, out-of-control wildfires are burning in Strathcona Regional Park.
Shortage of diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
Top-secret briefing on foreign interference left out key documents: Green leader
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says a top-secret briefing on foreign interference did not allow her to access key intelligence documents.
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.
Real estate report: Second highest home price increase ever recorded in a single month
Home prices in Canada continued to rise in July, according to the Teranet-National Bank composite index.
In wake of N.S. flooding tragedy, a mother and father press for better preparedness
Almost one month after the deaths of four people during Nova Scotia's historic flooding in late July, the parents of one of the victims are still asking for answers.
Atlantic
-
In wake of N.S. flooding tragedy, a mother and father press for better preparedness
Almost one month after the deaths of four people during Nova Scotia's historic flooding in late July, the parents of one of the victims are still asking for answers.
-
Tent cities persist two years after Halifax homeless encampment teardown
Two years after a downtown Halifax homeless encampment was razed and a largely peaceful protest took a rough turn, the clash is still fresh in the minds of many.
-
Gas prices up across the Maritimes
Maritimers can expect to pay more for regular gas at the pumps Friday morning, though the cost of diesel is slightly down.
Toronto
-
Nurse at Ontario Shores facility charged after patient sexually assaulted: police
A 24-year-old man employed as a nurse at a mental health facility in Whitby is facing charges after police say a patient in one of the adolescent programs was sexually assaulted multiple times during their stay at the centre.
-
Here's what to expect at this year's CNE
This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or 'CNE,' as it’s known amongst Torontonians) opens Friday.
-
Contractor issues statement after construction worker falls to his death at wastewater plant
A contracting company has promised to fully review the circumstances around the death of a construction worker after he fell to his death on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Montreal police looking to recruit from social sciences, 'people with heart'
Montreal police are looking to attract new officers with non-traditional educations in an effort to adapt to a “changed” society, the SPVM announced Thursday. “Society has changed, the SPVM must also adapt,” said Police Chief Fady Dagher in a video posted to social media. “We want people with heart.”
-
Passerby finds missing Montreal jet-skier alive on riverbank
The jet-skier reported missing Thursday night after taking to the St. Lawrence River has been found alive, Quebec police say.
-
New indoor aquatic centre to be built in Pierrefonds-Roxboro this fall
The City of Montreal has announced it will start construction on the first-ever indoor aquatic facility for the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro this fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Manitoulin Island
A 53-year-old from northwestern Ontario has died following a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Friday on Manitoulin Island, police say.
-
Sudbury police looking for suspect in Copper Cliff beating
Sudbury police are asking the public to help identify an assault suspect after a fight broke out in the Copper Cliff area just before noon Thursday.
-
Man, 19, drowns in northern Ontario lake
A 19-year-old man from southern Ontario has died after jumping off a boat into a lake east of North Bay, police say.
London
-
Weapons call leads to charges against London man
Around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police said a security guard called 9-1-1 after seeing a man go into a business in the area of Clarke road and Dundas Street carrying a gun case.
-
'Recipe for disaster' Car crashing into building was just the beginning
The London Fire Department said emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.
-
'Magic mushrooms' seized in St. Thomas
Just over $70,000 of magic mushroom products has been seized and one person has been charged following the use of a search warrant at ‘Fun Guyz’ on Talbot Street in St. Thomas.
Winnipeg
-
High-rise apartment fire sends two to hospital in Winnipeg
A fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment building kept the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy Thursday evening.
-
'Get rid of them': The invasive plant species in Manitoba
Invasive plant species continue to be a problem in Manitoba, as communities work to rid their green spaces of the wrong kind of green.
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in
A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.
-
Police warn new online marketplace scam is on the rise. Here’s how it works
Police in Guelph, Ont. are warning the public about what they say are increasing incidents of a new type of phishing scam.
Calgary
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
-
Wildfire evacuation flights expected to land in Calgary every half hour
Thousands of people, fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, are scheduled to arrive in Calgary throughout the day on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, more evacuees flown out
The Canadian military says it's working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. firefighters battling Northwest Territories wildfires
The Saskatchewan government is helping to battle wildfires in Canada's north and has extended an offer to welcome evacuees.
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, more evacuees flown out
The Canadian military says it's working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Highway 16 east of Edmonton
Part of eastbound Highway 16 in Strathcona County was closed early Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
-
Music festivals, block parties and speed dating for cat lovers: Wacky and wonderful weekend events happening in Metro Vancouver
As the end of August nears, don’t fear—there’s still five weekends left until summer is officially over. The coming days are packed full of events across Metro Vancouver, including multiple music festivals, a bouncy castle bonanza and the start of the annual PNE Fair.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, more evacuees flown out
The Canadian military says it's working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Regina
-
No injuries reported in early morning Regina house fire
Crews battled a house fire on the 1400 block of Athol Street in Regina Friday morning, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
-
High-rise apartment fire sends two to hospital in Winnipeg
A fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment building kept the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy Thursday evening.
-
Sask. firefighters battling Northwest Territories wildfires
The Saskatchewan government is helping to battle wildfires in Canada's north and has extended an offer to welcome evacuees.