Hydro finally being restored to Ottawa home daycare after 28 days without power

On Thursday, Jacqueline Orellana’s backyard was a mess. Friday it was a different story, and for good reason.

"So we’re getting the power today," says Orellana. "And we’re getting our tree removed. And everything we need, we’re getting today."

After going nearly a full month running a home daycare without power and little to no response from her landlord, her power problem finally gets fixed. Starting with the downed trees.

On Friday morning volunteers from Samaritans Purse showed up to clear debris from the backyard.

"We just came here today to lend a hand," says Phil Pavey, Samaritans Purse Technical Tree Advisor. "When we came through here, there were limbs down, a big limb here, and a limb leaning over the play area here."

After CTV News aired Orellana’s story, the city of Ottawa has now hired an electrician to repair the damaged power lines connected to the house.

"They called me today. And basically they want to cover the cost to fix it," says master electrician and owner of Wireman Electrical, Brandyn Hewett.

Hewett is doing more than just reconnecting some loose cables.

"We’re actually going to be relocating the meter outside as per new code," says Hewett. "And upgrading the panel as well at the same time."

Some of her tree also needs to be removed in order to restore power.

"So we’re topping it just below the secondary line," says David Risi of Asplundh. "I heard this customer has been without power for 27 days so it’s a rush job, it’s an emergency job."

All hands on deck to get Orellana’s life back to normal.

"It feels good," says Hewett. "As just opening my own company, this is kind of a really nice first thing that I’ll be doing for someone."

Hewett is also fixing the hot water tank, which hasn’t worked in four months.