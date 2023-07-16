Hwy. 417 reopens for Monday morning commute after Bronson Avenue bridge replaced
Highway 417 reopened to traffic through central Ottawa in time for the Monday morning commute, after construction crews spent the weekend replacing the Bronson Avenue bridge.
Traffic started flowing along the Queensway between Metcalfe Street and Carling Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., 80 hours after the highway was closed for construction.
Bronson Avenue remains closed between Catherine Street and Chamberlain until July 27.
Using rapid-replacement technology, crews removed the old structure on Friday and moved the pre-built new bridge into place. The highway was closed starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Construction crews had to deal with heavy rain overnight Sunday, with more than 33 mm of rain falling on Ottawa, but that didn't prevent crews from completing the project ahead of the Monday 6 a.m. goal.
The closure of the Queensway caused some traffic delays across the city of Ottawa this weekend, particularly along the detour routes of Catherine Street and Carling Avenue. Several events this weekend, including RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and football and rugby at TD Place, added to the traffic volumes moving into the downtown core through the weekend.
"It's added about an hour to my commute; I'm just trying to get to Gatineau," driver Raymond Ervin said.
"The traffic was pretty crazy this weekend with the highway being closed down and everyone coming in for Bluesfest. It's been pretty chaotic," Colton Adsett said. "With that being said, I don't think I've ever seen a bridge being replaced that fast."
The replacement of the Bronson Avenue overpass is the latest construction project to replace aging infrastructure along Highway 417.
The Percy Street bridge is the next bridge scheduled for replacement. The highway will be closed for August 10 to 14 for the replacement of the bridge.
The Preston Street bridge along the Queensway is scheduled to be replaced in 2024.
Last summer, construction crews replaced the Booth Street bridge and the Rochester Street bridge.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy
