Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end reopened in time for the Monday morning commute, after weekend construction to install a new pedestrian bridge.
The Queensway was closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road all weekend so crews could install the new bridge linking the Queensview LRT station and Baxter Road.
The highway was open to traffic by 4 a.m. Monday.
"Work is proceeding and we anticipate that the highway will reopen on schedule for Monday morning at 5 a.m.," a city spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Sunday afternoon.
The installation of the pedestrian bridge is part of Stage 2 of Ottawa's LRT project to extend the western section of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive and Baseline Road. During the construction work, crews have been installing two pre-assembled steel spans into place.
The new pedestrian bridge spanning Hwy. 417 will serve the new Queensview Station and connect at Baxter Road on the south side of the highway. The bridge will be fully enclosed.
The new Queensview Station for Stage 2 of Ottawa's LRT system includes a pedestrian bridge over Hwy. 417. (City of Ottawa/release)
This is the second of three closures along the Queensway for construction work. Hwy. 417 will be closed from Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge.
Highway 417 eastbound will be closed between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street, while the westbound lanes will be closed between Metcalfe Street and Bronson Avenue.
Highway 417 closures this weekend
The following Hwy. 417 ramps will be closed during the installation:
- The eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road
- The eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road
- The eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue
- The westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue
- The westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue
- The westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road
Here are the recommended detours:
Westbound detour
- Exit Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn right on Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn left on Carling Avenue
- Turn left at Richmond Road
- Turn left at Pinecrest Road
- Turn right on to the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417
Or
- Exit Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn right on Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn left on Carling Avenue
- Turn left at Richmond Road
- Turn right on to the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417
Eastbound detour
- Exit Highway 417 at Greenbank Road
- Turn right on Greenbank Road
- Turn left on Baseline Road
- Turn left on Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn right onto the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417
