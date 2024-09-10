Hwy. 417 eastbound off-ramp Kent Street closed until November

The Highway 417 eastbound off-ramp at Kent Street is now closed for the next two months for construction work.

Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership has been hired by the Ministry of Transportation to conduct improvements along Hwy. 417 from the O-Train bridges to the Kent Street bridge and replace noise barriers in the area.

Officials say the two-month closure of the eastbound off-ramp at Kent Street will allow crews to fix replace the retaining walls and noise barriers, and conduct highway modifications and electrical infrastructure work.

The eastbound off-ramp at Kent Street is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 8.

Motorists are being told the detour to access Kent Street is to continue on Hwy. 417 to the Isabella Street/Metcalfe Street exit, travel north on Metcalfe Street to Catherine Street, then west on Catherine Street back to Kent.

Earlier this summer, construction crews replaced the Preston Street overpass.