Hwy. 416 reopens at Hunt Club Road in Ottawa following fatal collision

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision that closed a section of Highway 416 heading into Ottawa for five hours.

"A person fell from the overpass and was struck by a passing vehicle," OPP Const. Erin Cranton told CTV News Ottawa.

Highway 416 was closed northbound from Hunt Club Road to Highway 417 on Friday afternoon. The highway reopened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

No other details have been released.

The Ottawa Police Service duty inspector account on Twitter tweeted the northbound lanes were closed for an "active police operation", but provided no other details.

Ottawa paramedics says crews are on the scene, but referred any media inquiries to police.