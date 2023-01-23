Hundreds of Ottawa Police officers affected by payroll issue

At least two hundred Ottawa Police Service officers are experiencing payroll issues that resulted in some members of the force receiving less than two dollars on their most recent paycheque.

Multiple sources have confirmed the issue to CTV News, saying some officers were significantly underpaid, while others received too much money.

Ottawa Police Association President Matt Cox says they are working with the city to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Sources tell CTV News the payment irregularities were caused by a technical issue and that the city does not expect it to be a recurring problem.

Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs told reporters Monday he was unaware of the issue and did not comment further.

This a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.