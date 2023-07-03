Humidex in Ottawa could hit low 40s this week

A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa as some hot, humid days approach.

Environment Canada says temperatures this week could reach highs in the low 30s with humidex values in the low 40s.

"A two- or three-day hot and humid event for most areas are expected to begin on Tuesday," the weather agency says. "Areas near the lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland. These hot and humid conditions will begin to end from west to east Wednesday night."

Much of southern and eastern Ontario is under the heat warning, as is most of northern Ontario.

The heat and humidity could also affect air quality, Environment Canada says. The local air quality health index was listed as 3, or low risk, Monday afternoon, with no forecasted change into Tuesday as of 6 a.m.

The forecast for Ottawa calls for a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening. The overnight low into Tuesday is 17 C.

Tuesday's forecast is partly sunny with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 30 C and a humidex of 39.

Wednesday's high could reach 32 C under a sunny sky. Thursday could hit a high of 30.

There are no record-breaking high temperatures in the forecast. Record highs for July 4, 5, and 6 in Ottawa are around 34 C.