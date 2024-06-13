OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Humid, hot Thursday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Though it's sunny and hot in the capital Thursday morning, the rain will be back this afternoon.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 26 C -- increasing cloudiness near noon, then 60 per chance of showers this afternoon. The weather agency also calls for a risk of thunderstorm late this afternoon.

    Tonight, we'll see a low of 16 C and a few showers or thunderstorms. They are forecasted to end near midnight, then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

    It's going to be mainly cloudy on Friday with a high of 23 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm. Clear skies and a low of 11 C are in the forecast for the night.

    Hot week ahead

    Environment Canada is expecting high temperatures reaching over 30 C from Monday till Friday. 

    "Hot and humid conditions are expected. Watch out for heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water," says the wearher agency on its website.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23.5 C and a low of 12.4 C.

    Sunny skies are in the forecast for the weekend. Saturday will have a high of 23 C and a low of 11 C. A mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast for Sunday with a high of 16 C and a low of 16 C.

    The long-range forecast calls for a hot June in Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for the national capital region over the next four weeks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?

    If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News