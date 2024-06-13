Humid, hot Thursday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins

Though it's sunny and hot in the capital Thursday morning, the rain will be back this afternoon.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 26 C -- increasing cloudiness near noon, then 60 per chance of showers this afternoon. The weather agency also calls for a risk of thunderstorm late this afternoon.

Tonight, we'll see a low of 16 C and a few showers or thunderstorms. They are forecasted to end near midnight, then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

It's going to be mainly cloudy on Friday with a high of 23 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm. Clear skies and a low of 11 C are in the forecast for the night.

Hot week ahead

Environment Canada is expecting high temperatures reaching over 30 C from Monday till Friday.

"Hot and humid conditions are expected. Watch out for heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water," says the wearher agency on its website.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23.5 C and a low of 12.4 C.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for the weekend. Saturday will have a high of 23 C and a low of 11 C. A mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast for Sunday with a high of 16 C and a low of 16 C.

The long-range forecast calls for a hot June in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for the national capital region over the next four weeks.