Human remains located at construction site north of Kingston
Published Friday, September 3, 2021 4:27PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police were called to a construction site north of Kingston Friday morning after the discovery of human remains.
OPP were dispatched to the site in Verona, Ontario just before 9:30 a.m. Human remains were unearthed during excavation work at the site. The Coroner was also called in.
OPP say following consultation with the Forensic Anthropologist, the site was deemed to be a colonial burial. The site has been released to the owner.