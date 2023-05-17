Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years

Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.

The investigation started in January, when a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Amherstview, Ont.

During that search, police divers found another vehicle, which contained human remains.

Police said Wednesday the deceased has been identified as David Hannah, who was 36 when he disappeared in 1983.

Hannah went missing on Jan. 4 of that year when he left his house in Amherstview to go to work at nearby Millhaven Institution. He was reported missing two weeks later.

In 2011, police issued a $50,000 reward for information about Hannah's case, saying they believed he was murdered.

Police said on Wednesday they are still investigating Hannah's cause of death. The chief coroner's office and centre of forensic sciences are also investigating.

Police dive teams used a barge to recover the vehicle near the intersection of the Loyalist Parkway and County Road 6 earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.