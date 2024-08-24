OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Human remains found after house fire west of Renfrew

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
    Share

    The remains of one person were found after a house fire west of the Town of Renfrew early Friday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the fire began at approximately 5:15 a.m. on John Street in Eganville, about 130 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

    Emergency services attending the fire say the home was "fully engulfed" in flames.

    Police confirmed on Saturday that the remains of one person, who has not yet been identified, were found inside the home.

    The fire has been deemed to be non-suspicious.

    OPP, the Office of the Chief Coroner and Fire Marshall continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News