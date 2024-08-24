Human remains found after house fire west of Renfrew

The remains of one person were found after a house fire west of the Town of Renfrew early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the fire began at approximately 5:15 a.m. on John Street in Eganville, about 130 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Emergency services attending the fire say the home was "fully engulfed" in flames.

Police confirmed on Saturday that the remains of one person, who has not yet been identified, were found inside the home.

The fire has been deemed to be non-suspicious.

OPP, the Office of the Chief Coroner and Fire Marshall continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP.