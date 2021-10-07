PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Hugli's Blueberry Ranch near Pembroke, Ont. has swapped their blueberries for pumpkins this October.

The popular summer destination has their Fall Family Fun programming in full swing until the end of the month, and is gearing up for their busiest weekend of the season.

"We're anticipating having a nice weekend," says ranch owner Brian Hugli, watching the weather forecast. "There's lots of space here for people to spread out with all the different trails."

On offer across the farm are wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkins for picking, play structures for kids, and pig races and a pumpkin cannon show on the weekends.

"There's all sorts of ways to work up an appetite so you don't feel guilty about eating all that pumpkin pie this weekend," adds Hugli.

Andrea Frew spent Thursday visiting the farm with her family.

"It's a big hit with the kids, we come every year," says Frew, who admitted her kids were playing hooky for the day to get in some fall family fun. "We like it, my kids love it; the animals, the activities, the corn maze, it's a great place."

Frew adds that it is a big change in pace from Thanksgiving weekend last year, who says they picked a quiet day to visit the farm one year ago.

"This fall, you can definitely sense that it's much more fun and relaxed," says the Pembroke resident. "This year you can tell people are out and about again."

Hugli's Fall Family Fun programming runs until Nov. 1, when the farm turns down for a month before reopening for Christmas tree sales. Hugli says it's best to visit sooner rather than later before a frost hits.

"It's a great time of year to get outside and enjoy the fall colours, and I don't think they've been this nice in years."