The Ontario government is handing out up to two million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for use at home over the Christmas holidays. School students in Ottawa are also being sent home with testing kits over their break.

Here are some guides on how to use these tests:

How-to guide from Ontario Health

Can't see this guide? Click here.

VIDEO: How to use a COVID-19 antigen test at home from Ontario Health

Can't see this video? Click here.

VIDEO: Rapid antigen testing for asymptomatic students from Ontario Government

Can't see this video? Click here.