How to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test on yourself or your child
Published Saturday, December 18, 2021 1:33PM EST
A COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test being handed out at LCBO stores in London, Ont. is seen Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Danny Tomasi / CTV News)
The Ontario government is handing out up to two million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for use at home over the Christmas holidays. School students in Ottawa are also being sent home with testing kits over their break.
Here are some guides on how to use these tests:
How-to guide from Ontario Health
VIDEO: How to use a COVID-19 antigen test at home from Ontario Health
VIDEO: Rapid antigen testing for asymptomatic students from Ontario Government
