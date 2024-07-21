How to protect yourself from West Nile virus

It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health said that at least one person in the city has a confirmed case of West Nile and that the virus has been detected in the local mosquito population.

In 2023, there were no confirmed human transmissions in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health inspector Renay Roberts told CTV Morning Live that the rain and humidity this year mimic the conditions seen in 2017, when 20 cases of West Nile were confirmed in the city.

"We are concerned that with the amount of mosquitoes we are seeing this year, those are the ones that we saw back in 2017, so we want to get the message out to ask residents to protect themselves," Roberts told CTV's Melissa Lamb on Tuesday.

"They just love warm, wet and humid weather."

Roberts says the illness is spread when mosquitoes bite infected migratory birds, who then bite humans.

Symptoms of the virus can include a throbbing headache, sweating, rash and a fever. West Nile can cause serious illness in a small number of cases, especially with the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

One of the most effective ways to protect yourself is to apply a Health Canada-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET or incaridin.

"Make sure you apply it to any of your open skin and apply it as well to some of your clothing," Roberts said. "Wear brightly coloured clothing."

Roberts also says to be mindful of the amount of time you spend outside.

"Between dusk and dawn is when mosquitoes tent to be really active, so just be aware of that," he said.

Homeowners can also take steps to limit the amount of standing water on their property, which serves as the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"Places you'll often see a lot of standing water can be the eavestroughs outside a house. Sometimes, they can be packed full of organic material," he said.

"Have a look and see what you have on your property to see if there is anything that could collect a lot of water, and if so, empty it or punch a bunch of holes in it to let it drain out naturally."

Other common spaces to find standing water include, outdoor children's play equipment, gardening boxes, upturned children’s pools, planter boxes and wheelbarrows, Roberts said.

Ottawa Public Health says it plans to conduct weekly surveillance and mosquito larvicidal treatment of natural and human-made standing-water sites on City of Ottawa properties, like ditches and stormwater management ponds.