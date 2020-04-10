Dalgona coffee is sweet, creamy, and made for social media.

Most importantly, it's very easy to make.

The trendy beverage has taken the internet by storm during the COVID-19 pandemic as people look for fun things to make at home.

Do you have ten minutes? Here's how to make the frothy topping.

You will need:

2 tbsp of instant coffee

2 tbsp of white sugar

2 tbsp of hot water

Milk

Mix all three in a bowl and whisk until it's a nice, thick consistency. You can do it with a whisk, but a mechanical mixer will make it even easier.

Once you have your frothy, golden topping, simply scoop it onto a glass of milk and enjoy! You can heat up the milk first or drink it cold.

(Snapping a pic for Instagram is optional!)

You can also use the topping for other things like cake.

The coffee treat took off in popularity through social media, as people started making it at home and posting to apps like Tik Tok and Instagram. It shares its name with a kind of Korean honeycomb toffee. The name "dalgona coffee" was coined by South Korean actor Jung Il-woo, who had it in Macau and was reminded of the toffee.

The hashtag #dalgonacoffeechallenge has been spreading across social media, with videos, tweets, and Tik Toks showing people making the now popular drink.

