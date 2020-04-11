OTTAWA -- As frontline health care workers in the Capital continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) is great.

A website has been created to centralize donations of equipment and other critical items like hand sanitizer.

The Ottawa Hospital Foundation created 613ppedonations.ca to help organize efforts. Donations will be directed to health care workers across the city.

"Donations made through this site will be distributed, based on need, among all the organizations in the region that deliver health care," the site says.

Here's what is most needed.

Procedure and surgical masks

N95 masks

Hand sanitizer

Face shields

Gowns

Non-latex gloves

The Ottawa Hospital Foundation says it is now accepting homemade masks, but homemade face shields are currently not being accepted.

We welcome donations of procedure or surgical masks, hand sanitizer, face shields, gowns, or non-latex gloves.



On weekends, you're asked to drop items off at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus receiving docks at 501 Smyth Rd. between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

On weekdays, drop-offs should be made at the receiving dock at the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus, 1967 Riverside Dr., between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The site also has links to a variety of health care providers if you wish to donate something other than PPE, like money, for instance.

Personal protective equipment is in high demand. According to one study, Ontario alone will require 27.8 million gloves, 7.2 million face shields, 5.7 million surgical masks, and 1.5 million N95 masks between April 6 and May 6.