How much will 24 Sussex cost to repair? Expert weighs in
The prime minister's residence, 24 Sussex Drive, is undergoing a massive gut-job.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Crews are stripping the historic mansion down to its framework to eliminate issues such as rodents, mold and asbestos, but with the staggering cost involved for a full renovation of the entire property, approval for the project remains elusive.
Photos posted on the NCC's website last week show the work completed inside the residence, with the flooring, plaster, and mechanical and electrical systems removed.
No one has lived at the prime minister's official residence since Stephen Harper and his family in 2015. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family opted to live at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall.
The estimated cost for restoring 24 Sussex Drive, was initially pegged at $36.6 million in 2021. Adjusted for inflation, this figure climbs to approximately $42 million today.
The question looms, is it worth the investment?
Steve Barkhouse, an expert developer, with more than 35 years of experience and owner of Amstead Design-Build, a multiple award-winning property design and restoration company.
He says the significance of preserving the heritage of 24 Sussex Drive, built in 1867, is a must.
"I got to tell you, this structure looks really strong from the pictures I'm seeing," says Barkhouse.
"Some of the renovations to 24 Sussex were done well, some not so well and that's an important factor moving forward that we're going to be working with, good and poor renovations, as any homeowner does."
A glimpse of the work completed inside 24 Sussex Drive, with the flooring, plaster, and mechanical and electrical systems removed.. (National Capital Commission)
Examining the various rooms within the residence, Barkhouse identifies areas where preservation is feasible, like in a foyer, where the original wood staircase, floors and walls still remain.
"This reinforces the point about heritage. You can see just that incredible hand-crafted ceiling. To see that they save that and it can be restored is fantastic in my opinion," he says.
"We're going to have to get some historical trim work put back in there. So there's some work involved, but the area is not very big, $15,000 to $20,000 is going to do this one room to finish it because all it is is finishes.
"We're going to redo the flooring, probably refinish the stairs, everything else is paint and trim work."
But other rooms, such as the bathrooms and kitchens, demand significant structural repairs, including new plumbing systems.
"This looks like you've got a washroom, you've got your vanities and these are all the drainpipes and vent pipes. I like how they cut through the studs here, that's not great but all the plumbing has got to come out here," says Barkhouse.
"There's going to be a lot of bathrooms in there, a lot of plumbing but it's not millions. If I had to guess for plumbing with fixtures, $200,000, $300,000 somewhere right there, I think that that would get the whole place done."
A glimpse of the work completed inside 24 Sussex Drive, with the flooring, plaster, and mechanical and electrical systems removed.. (National Capital Commission)
The National Capital Commission released photos of 24 Sussex Drive after abatement of designated substances and removal of obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems. (National Capital Commission/website)
In photos of the upper level of the near three-dozen room house, Barkhouse notes some areas where water-damage is evident.
"Seeing water damage, which is an indication, as we know, that they haven't maintained the building for so many years," he says.
"I'm also seeing some concerns up in here with the brick. It looks like that's a load bearing wall. It looks like the structure is resting on that and there's some loose bricks in there that's going to have to be addressed."
Notably, Barkhouse emphasizes that 24 Sussex Drive is not just a residential property but a commercial facility with multiple buildings, each requiring attention. Moreover, the aspect of security adds another layer of complexity to the restoration project.
Proposals for the revitalization of 24 Sussex Drive include a draft-design by, Mark Brandt of Trace Architecture, which adds a new official-wing in place of the existing pool house and uses sustainable materials for long-term viability.
However, Barkhouse suggests that achieving the desired outcome will require meticulous planning, substantial investment in design and skilled labor.
"I think it's probably a year to get it designed properly, invest in that and I think you're going to spend $5 million to $6 million million on architects and engineers," he said.
"I think it's going to take another two years to get the job done and I think you're going to be another $15 million to $20 million at the most."
The National Capital Commission said the abatement and demolishing work inside 24 Sussex Drive was scheduled to be completed over the winter. The work includes removing designated substances and obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems. (National Capital Commission/website)
In Barkhouse's estimation, which is lower than NCC quotes, he contends that preserving this iconic landmark is essential for future generations of Canadians.
"We're not talking about Trudeau here, we're talking about all prime ministers into the future," he says.
"And I think that it is a symbol for Canadians and they should be proud of it and I like the fact that it has a historical significance to it."
The NCC says the decommissioning work on the official residence of the prime minister is scheduled to be completed this summer, while officials continue to decide the future of the property.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
EARTH DAY
EARTH DAY UN summit calling to end plastic pollution coming to Ottawa this week
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Honda to build electric vehicles and battery plant in Ontario, sources say
Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles.
More than 55,000 Ford vehicles recalled over battery issue
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
Here's when your weight loss will plateau, according to science
Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.
WATCH Video shows moment a freight train on fire rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
Teen in life-threatening condition after falling from roof of moving GO train in Toronto
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after falling from the roof of a moving GO train early Sunday morning, police say.
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
'Junk fees' or flexible flying? Passenger charges fuel profits -- and travellers' ire
Economy-class trips are defined by shrinking legroom, narrower cushion space, diminishing rewards for frequent fliers and, especially, the myriad fees that can pile up like thunderclouds as airlines increasingly offer top-up options on their tickets.
Liberal government turning to influencers to get its message to younger Canadians
Dennis Mathu and Stephanie Gordon first started posting financial-advice videos on YouTube three years ago -- a side hustle that helped to scratch a creative itch. They never imagined it would lead them down some of the most powerful political corridors in Canada.
Papua New Guinea leader takes offence after Biden implies his uncle was eaten by cannibals
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape accused Joe Biden of disparaging the South Pacific island nation by implying that an uncle of the U.S. president had been eaten by 'cannibals' there during World War II.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
Former N.S. justice minister says he resigned to keep confidence in government
Brad Johns says he resigned as Nova Scotia's justice minister because he lost the public's confidence when he made comments downplaying domestic violence.
-
Man facing charges after allegedly refusing to leave apartment with hatchet: Halifax police
Police in Halifax say a man is facing weapons-related charges after an incident early Sunday morning involving a hatchet.
Toronto
-
'My deepest apologies': Judge offers rare apology to Umar Zameer after trial sheds new light on case
A noteably different version of events than what was first described by police and politicians came into focus over the course of Umar Zameer’s five-week murder trial in Toronto, culminating in a rare move by the presiding judge.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Honda to build electric vehicles and battery plant in Ontario, sources say
Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles.
-
Doug Ford government to pay $320K in legal fees to basic income class action
The Ontario government has agreed to pay $320,000 in legal fees to a class action seeking $200 million in damages for the early termination of a basic income pilot project.
Montreal
-
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
-
Quebec's Health Ministry reports at least 28 cases of eye damage following the eclipse
The dangers of looking directly at the solar eclipse to vision have been widely reported in the media, and Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services decided to monitor the situation closely. It has reported 28 cases of eye damage linked to the April 8 solar eclipse.
-
Bus driver charged after crashing in Virginia carrying Quebec teen baseball teams
The driver of the bus that crashed in Virginia while carrying over 50 passengers, including high school baseball players from Quebec, has been charged.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man driving company truck charged with impaired
A northern Ontario man has been charged with impaired driving after being stopped in a company truck for a traffic violation in Elliot Lake.
-
Do you know this person? Northern Ont. police seek public's help
Provincial police are looking to identify a suspect in an ongoing break and enter investigation in West Nipissing.
-
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
Windsor
-
License suspended, car impounded for doing donuts
Windsor police have suspended a driver for 30 days after being caught doing donuts. According to police, the white Mercedes was spotted in an east Windsor parking lot.
-
Cardosa seeking role of Unifor 444 secretary treasurer
On the heels of Dave Cassidy announcing his retirement from Unifor Loccal 444, 1st Vice President Manny Cardosa has announced his intention to seek the role of secretary treasurer.
-
Fraud charges laid after suspects turn themselves in
A pair of fraud suspects have turned themselves in to police in Chatham-Kent. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man and a woman walked into police headquarters and turned themselves in.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows moment a freight train on fire rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
-
Parked cars struck, two people extricated from vehicle
Around 1.a.m, fire and police responded to the area of Briarhill Avenue just north of Huron Street where a car struck two parked cars.
-
Horse and buggy involved in crash with motor vehicle
No injuries are reported after a horse and buggy carrying 11 people was involved in a crash. Around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Grey Bruce OPP and EMS were called to the scene at Grey Road 3 and Sideroad 6 in Chatsworth.
Kitchener
-
Two men shot in Brantford
Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Brantford Sunday night.
-
Man choked former co-worker during fight, police say
Guelph police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly choked his former co-worker at work Friday morning.
-
'We have the right to housing': Community volunteers unite to build sand bag homes in Kitchener's Tent City
It was a chilly Saturday in April at Kitchener’s Tent City but that didn’t stopping Donald Lacasse from building shelters.
Barrie
-
Daylight auto theft leads to timely arrest
Barrie police received a call about a vehicle that had just been stolen from a Codrington Street home on Friday morning.
-
CMV company faces charges for neglecting vehicle safety on the highway
A commercial motor vehicle (CMV) company is now grappling with severe charges after failing to ensure the safety of its vehicles for highway driving.
-
Police training leads to commercial vehicle safety blitz
More than 100 charges were laid during a commercial vehicle safety enforcement blitz.
Winnipeg
-
'I have waited all year for this': Jets fans show up in full force for Game 1 at Whiteout Street Party
In anticipation of the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans were out in full force decked in their Jets gear to take in the festivities of the Whiteout Street Party.
-
RCMP say man shot dead after officers respond to call on Manitoba First Nation
RCMP say a 27-year-old man has died after being shot by officers who were responding to a weapons complaint on a Manitoba First Nation.
-
Winnipeg woman charged after police vehicle rammed in traffic stop
A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of charges following a dangerous chase Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s River Heights and Charleswood neighbourhoods.
Calgary
-
Calgarians to weigh in on rezoning during largest hearing in city history
The largest public hearing in the city’s history is set to get underway Monday morning.
-
Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there
An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there.
-
Naheed Nenshi eyed as front-runner as deadline looms in Alberta NDP leadership race
As a key deadline looms Monday in the leadership contest for Alberta's New Democrats, numbers and opinion suggest it remains Naheed Nenshi’s race to lose.
Edmonton
-
Crash slows down westbound traffic on Whitemud Drive at 53 Avenue exit: police
A crash is affecting traffic on Whitemud Drive's westbound lanes at 53 Avenue Monday morning.
-
Naheed Nenshi eyed as front-runner as deadline looms in Alberta NDP leadership race
As a key deadline looms Monday in the leadership contest for Alberta's New Democrats, numbers and opinion suggest it remains Naheed Nenshi’s race to lose.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, dry and windy
It could be a busy and dangerous week for grass fires in the Edmonton region as temperatures ramp up, wind continues to gust and we stay dry in the Edmonton region.
Regina
-
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
-
Regina General Hospital parkade taking shape with construction on target
The new parkade being constructed at Regina General Hospital is on track to be completed later this year.
-
Regina's CJTR-FM celebrates takeover by Access Communications
Volunteers and staff at Regina's community radio station are voicing support for the takeover of CJTR-FM by Access Communications.
Saskatoon
-
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
-
Saskatoon potters gather for pottery exhibition
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
-
Saskatchewan Rush close out season with loss against Toronto
The Saskatchewan Rush's 2023-24 season met an unfortunate end following a nail biting defeat against the Toronto Rock.
Vancouver
-
Police investigate incident at White Rock Pier
Emergency crews were called to the White Rock Pier Sunday night over an incident that remains under investigation.
-
Gas prices plummet in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Gas prices are once again on the move in B.C.’s Lower Mainland but this time in the other direction.
-
Vancouver Canucks claw out 4-2 comeback win over Nashville Predators in Game 1
Vancouver hockey fans were treated to a show as the Canucks stormed back from a second-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Vancouver Island
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
-
Vancouver Canucks claw out 4-2 comeback win over Nashville Predators in Game 1
Vancouver hockey fans were treated to a show as the Canucks stormed back from a second-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.