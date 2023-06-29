Houseboat runs aground on Big Rideau Lake near Portland, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a salvage plan is being developed after a houseboat grounded on Big Rideau Lake, north of Portland, Ont.

The houseboat was reported stuck in the river on Thursday morning.

"All occupants safely made it to shore and salvation operation to follow," the OPP said.

On Thursday afternoon, police said the OPP Marine Unit attended the scene and were "monitoring the situation as efforts are being made to develop a safe plan of the vessel."

Advertising on the side of the boat says 'Le Boat', which offers houseboat rentals.