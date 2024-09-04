Hot, hazy and humid Wednesday in Ottawa

It will be a hot, humid and hazy Wednesday in Ottawa, as the stretch of days without rain is expected to continue into the weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a sunny and hazy day in Ottawa. The high will be 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 28.

Clear tonight. Low 10 C.

Thursday will be sunny. High 26 C with the humidex making it feel like 30.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

The outlook for Saturday and Sunday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers both days. A high of 19 C on Saturday and 18 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 12 C.