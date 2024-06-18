Five places to cool off in Ottawa during this June heat wave

Ottawa's top doctor is urging people to avoid strenuous physical activity and stay hydrated, warning this week's hot and humid weather is "life-threatening,"

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, calling for a "prolonged heat event" for most of the week. Daytime highs will be between 30 C and 34 C, with the humidex value above 40.

"I am asking people to adjust your daily routines to stay cool and well hydrated," Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, said. "Knock on the doors of neighbours who don't regularly have a cool environment to live in, see if they need some help to cope in the hot weather."

"Take care to keep hydrated when at events; we know this is a busy time of events. Reduce strenuous activity and watch for signs of heat related illness."

CTV News Ottawa looks at five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the heat wave.

Beaches

Lifeguards are on duty at three Ottawa beaches daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. this week.

Ottawa's beaches are:

Petrie Island Beach

Britannia Beach

Mooney's Bay Beach

The National Capital Commission's beaches in Gatineau Park and at Leamy Lake are open. Lifeguards are on duty at Gatineau Park beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.

The Gatineau Park beaches are:

La Peche Lake

Leamy Lake

Blanchet Beach at Meech Lake

O'Brien Beach at Meech Lake

Breton Beach at Philippe Lake

Parent Beach at Philippe Lake

Gatineau

Lifeguards will be on duty at beaches in Gatineau until 8 p.m. this week

Parc des Cedres

Parc du Lac-Beauchamp

Parc Moussette

Swimming pools/splash pads

For a list of swimming pools and splash pads open in Ottawa, click here.

The City of Gatineau has announced extended swimming hours at community pools. For a list of swimming pools and splash pads, click here.

NCC River House

You can cool off at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River.

The River House is located along the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway.

Lifeguards are on duty daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Capacity is limited to 125 swimmers at a time on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ottawa cooling centres

The City of Ottawa says you can cool off at Ottawa Public Library branches and at community centres.

Visit the city's website for a list of locations and hours of service.

Greenspaces

Parks and multi-purpose trails are open across Ottawa and Gatineau. Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in the shade or at a park or greenspace.

Gatineau Park is also open for visitors.

Tips to beat the heat

Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to stay cool: