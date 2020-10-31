OTTAWA -- Hospitals in Gatineau are postponing some services over the next five days to help deal with an increase in hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

There were 24 patients being treated in the designated COVID-19 unit at the Hull Hospital on Friday. Fifty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Outaouais region on Saturday.

In a statement, the CISSS de l'Outaouais said it's taking steps to increase the capacity in the COVID-19 unit to 40 beds, including suspending some non-emergency operations.

"The organization takes this situation very seriously and is implementing several actions to support the health care teams in place and ensure safe care and services for users," the CISSS de l'Outaouais said in a statement.

The following services will be postponed over the next five days, and then the CISSS de l'Outaouais will reassess the situation:

Non-emergency operations at the Gatineau and Hull Hospitals

Endoscopy services

Outpatient clinic activities

The CISSS de l'Outaouais says it hopes to resume activities on Nov. 4. All patients impacted by the moves will be contacted to inform them of the postponement.

Officials insist all essential services will continue to be maintained at all Outaouais hospitals, including emergencies, trauma and cardiology.